The Friends of the St. Paul Public Library announced finalists in all nine categories for the 2020 Minnesota Book Awards, presented this year by sponsor Education Minnesota. Finalists are chosen on Saturday, Jan. 25, by 27 judges from around the state — writers, teachers, librarians, booksellers, and others from the literary community.
Two local authors are among the finalists.
In the Genre Fiction category, Allen Eskens, who lives on Lake Jefferson in Le Sueur County, is nominated for his latest novel, "Nothing More Dangerous" (Mulholland Books/Little, Brown, and Company). The synopsis on Eskens' website says, "In a small southern town, where loyalty to family and to 'your people' carries the weight of a sacred oath, defying those unspoken rules can be a deadly proposition." In a review, the New York Times said, "… elegant but chilly prose, like winter in the blood …”
In the Young Adult Literature category, Geoff Herbach, a resident of St. Peter, is nominated for "Cracking the Bell" (Katherine Tegen Books/HarperCollins Publishers). The synopsis on Herbach's website, says, "'Friday Night Lights' meets 'Concussion' in this powerful and important novel by Geoff Herbach, author of the 'Stupid Fast' series, exploring the dangerous concussion crisis in football through the eyes of a high school team captain." The book has 4.11 out of 5 stars from 72 user ratings on goodreads.com.
Both local authors are up against three other nominees in their respective categories.
Award winners will be announced at the 2020 Minnesota Book Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, April 28, at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts. The preface reception begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 and are available at https://ordway.org/event/mn-book-awards.
The Minnesota Book Awards is a year-long program of The Friends of the St. Paul Public Library that connects readers and writers throughout the state. The process begins in the fall with book submissions and continues through winter with two rounds of judging. Winners are announced at the Minnesota Book Awards Ceremony each spring. For more information, visit thefriends.org/mnba.