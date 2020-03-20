The only thing leaders at Gustavus Adolphus College can compare these current extraordinary circumstances to is the devastating tornado that ripped through the college, and the St. Peter community, in 1998.
But even then, the campus didn't have to close for the rest of the school year.
"I think there are lots of things different about this than in 1998," said Gustavus Provost Brenda Kelly. "But I think the way in which the community has come together in tackling this complicated matter forced on us is really similar to what happened during and after that tornado."
"The differences now are a couple things. One, during that time, the community could come together in person and literally pick glass up out of the grass. We’re trying to keep that sense of community, but we have to do it remotely with social distancing? The second piece that is different is technology. Had this happened 22 years ago, there would be no option to do online courses."
But it's not 22 years ago. It's 2020, and instead of risking the potential spread of a dangerous virus across a campus of thousands, Gustavus sent students home and declared the rest of the semester would be taught online. There are, of course, many complications, but leaders say the change, occurring over spring break, went rather smoothly. There are about 50-100 students that will have to remain on campus, at least for a while, as they can't get a flight to their home country, or it's unsafe to go back to their home state.
"I think there are some individual complications for particular students, but by and large, our Gustavus community parents were happy with our decision," Kelly said.
The move to online classes and campus evacuation was sparked by the ongoing coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic, which is seeing a rapid increase in cases across the world, the United States, Minnesota and now some locally. Gustavus initially suspended in-person class for a temporary span but made the move to online only the rest of the semester March 17, announced by President Rebecca Bergman. Students were given until Sunday, March 22 to clear campus.
"It is with a deep sense of sadness that I write this message today," Bergman said in the March 17 announcement. "All along, we had hoped to resume normal operations and in-person classes in a few short weeks. As we prepare to face this situation together, there are three things I want you to know: we will ensure that no student lacks food, a safe place to live, or access to online learning; we will be sensitive to our employees’ needs; we acknowledge that this is a time of disruption. We will take all reasonable steps to make this challenging period manageable for all members of the Gustavus community."
Unprecedented
When the tornado struck the Gustavus campus in 1998, it shattered about 80 percent of the windows throughout the campus. It was spring break that year, too, and somewhat miraculously, the college was able to welcome back students in 23 days.
But even that can't compare to the current circumstances.
"No, I have not seen anything like it," said assistant professor of health and exercise science Hayley Russell. "Absolutely not."
What the Gustavus community hopes will remain the same is the response in-house and externally.
"If you were here for the tornado and saw how this community came together, the St. Peter community and alumni and friends, that’s what we expect now — for everyone to respond in an extraordinary way," said Tim Kennedy, vice president for marketing and communication at the college. "That’s part of our mission, as an institution, is to take on the great challenges of our time."
According to Kelly, Gustavus leadership felt the college needs to do its part in preventing the global pandemic from becoming even worse.
"With the information from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control, along with the governor’s statements last week, we were trying to be as proactive as possible," Kelly said. "Not only to think about members of our Gustavus community, but also our community members at large. What can we do as a college to not overwhelm the health care system with our practices on campus?"
She added, "We felt this was the decision best for the members out our community, but also the larger Minnesota community."
Continuing education
Gustavus classes will resume after spring break on Monday, March 30. By that time, the administration hopes to have an efficient communicative system in place, and professors hope to have their new curriculum ready to go.
The first thing leaders are doing is making sure students returned home safely.
"Earlier this week, we charged each faculty member with reaching out to their individual advisees to do a check in with students, make sure they made it back to wherever they’re going," Kelly said.
Now they're thinking of next steps, Kelly added.
"We are still talking as an administrative team for how we can create forums, where students, parents of students, alums can come together to maintain that sense of the Gustavus community," she said. "On the faculty end, I’m planning to do a weekly Google meet, so they can ask questions of me. Starting the week of March 30, we intend to start making phone calls to individual Gustavus students, just as another check-in to see how they’re doing."
As far as classes go, Kelly feels confident, along with her two deans, that faculty will continue provide a solid education to students.
"We’re confident that our faculty are extremely committed to our students and committed to making this educational opportunity as good, or better, than we could’ve imagined two weeks ago," she said. "Our faculty are using a variety of tech to give students an opportunity to learn in a way that still provides them relational experiences with faculty and synchronous and asynchronous opportunities."
Equity and opportunity
The synchronous (together) and asynchronous (individual) balance is key to professors like Russell, who teaches Life Span Development, Health Behavior and Sports Psychology this semester.
"Most of the content is going to be asynchronous, so students can access the material at any time on their own," Russell said. "I’m going to have live synchronous sessions, but they will be recorded, so students can watch as they're happening but can also access them at any time."
She continued, "I also sent out a survey to students about distance learning needs. Do they have access to textbooks, reliable internet? I’ve set them up with textbooks online if needed, and I set up a student facing Instagram. That has been a wonderful way to feel connected to students. I‘ve been posting reminders and things students should know, but I’m also posting pictures of my pets and things like that, and students are engaging, so that’s been fun.
For Russell, it's important to hold on to the connections she makes with students. But she is also highly concerned about equity among her students, knowing that many will not go home to calm, stable environments. Also, some will lack reliable internet access.
"We’re seeing this everywhere that it’s putting inequity around the country and world on display," she said. "Students are going to be put in stressful situations, and it’s hard for them to know what to do if they’re family is sick or lost a job. I worry the most that students are already on unequal ground and this is going to enforce that further, so I’m thinking of ways to deliver the coursework and assessments in a way that is most equitable during a time that is uncertain."
She has a greater hope for the entire situation, too.
"There is also a feeling of in this together, so hopefully it makes us more empathetic and kind to one another than we have, at least intentionally, been in the past."