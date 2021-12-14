The planned St. Peter fire station cleared its largest development hurdle after voters approved a new sales tax to pay for its construction last month. The City Council is now just a couple months away from soliciting bids from contractors to begin development.
But before construction is underway, the council first needs to approve a final design and financing plan in early 2022. The updated design was met with positive feedback by the City Council after staff delivered the plans for review at the Dec. 2 work session.
"One of the reasons we’ve had this meeting is, as projects work, you continue to narrow, narrow and narrow, and things get more specific, more specific, more specific all the time,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke. “Our goal is to make sure the council is really aware of where the project continues to go.”
The schematic features a 23,000-square-foot building on the northwest corner of the Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive intersection, more than triple the size of the current 8,000-square-foot station at the corner of W. Mulberry and Third streets.
Comprehensive administrative offices are planned to be located near the entryway on the west side of the building, including rooms for the fire chief, maintenance engineer, janitor and IT. Storage areas, a kitchen and an expanded training room classroom space would lie adjacent to the administrative wing.
To the east of the administrative offices, the apparatus bay is planned, with five doors on either side for fire trucks to exit. The apparatus bay support area splits the bay in half and includes facilities designed to protect firefighters’ health and safety after responding to a call. These include a decontamination hall, a clean and fill station for self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) equipment, as well as a gear laundry and locker space next to the hose drying tower.
“One of the reasons we’re in need of (a new facility) is to be able to have space, so that we can accommodate the needs of firefighters and their health,” said Prafke. “For decontamination, washing of equipment, all of those things that are critical as they enter fire scenes and leave fire scenes.”
A separate tower with an alternate apparatus bay and hose drying tower bridged by a mezzanine in the center was initially planned for the west side of the site, but moved to the east side in an October revision.
Most of the recent adjustments to the fire station’s design have been minimal. At this point in the project, discussion has centered around specific features, such as moving around assigned office spaces, the doors and lockers that are to be included and what floor covering should go where. The most significant recent change to the building’s layout was in October when the training and hose drying tower was moved to the east side of the building rather than the west side.
“We’ll be asking the council to go out for solicitation of bids in January and February,” said Prafke. “So we’re really trying to keep them up to date on the latest and greatest best information on the design, costs, phasing and all those kinds of things to make sure they understand it a little more.”
The city’s current plan is to break the construction process down into two phases. The City Council is expected to solicit bids for the first phase of the project in their second January meeting and for the second phase in February or March.
The first phase will focus on laying a foundation with underground utilities, but the city also plans to order pre-stressed concrete materials during the first phase. The majority of the building will be constructed with pre-stressed concrete panels, and because of the lead time needed to manufacture those panels, Prafke said the city would order those materials early.
Construction is set to begin later next year. While an end date isn’t set in stone, Prafke aimed for completion by the end of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023.
The current budget for the fire station is $9.4 million based on the space needs study, expenditures to date and the location already acquired by the city. This working budget includes hard and soft costs.
The city is utilizing USDA loan dollars to pay for the project. The interest rate on the USDA loan cannot exceed 2.25%, and if interest rates go down, the city could see an even lower interest rate at the time of closing.
St. Peter’s new sales tax, which adds a half-cent to every dollar, is intended to raise revenue to pay off the $9.4 million and keep it off property taxes.
The next council update on the fire station is scheduled for the first workshop with the new City Council on Jan. 3. Current Councilor Shanon Nowell will step into the mayoral position, while Darrell Pettis, Ben Ranft and Dustin Sharstrom will join as councilors.