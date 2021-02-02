The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a string of thefts from mailboxes.
Individuals were seen on Feb. 1 in a black sedan passenger car taking mail. Several pieces of mail have been recovered, belonging to Nicollet County residents, as well as residents from Sibley, McLeod, and Steele counties.
"We will be contacting the owners of mail that was recovered. If you believe you may have been a victim of this crime, please contact your local law enforcement agency to make that report," the Sheriff's Office said.
As a reminder to residents, report any suspicious behavior that may be happening in your neighborhood. The Sheriff's Office also reminds residents to mail bills and checks at the Post Office versus using your mailbox. It appears these subjects are targeting mail containing personal checks or cash.
If anyone has any information regarding these recent thefts, contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.