The majority of candidates for St. Peter School Board in 2021 are going to find themselves disappointed on election day Nov. 2, as there are 10 people running and just three seats to grab.
At a St. Peter Area League of Women Voters forum Sept. 23, five of the candidates — Charlie Potts, Rita Rassbach, Kate Martens, Drew Dixon and Krystal Loula — attempted to get a leg up on the competition, introducing themselves and answering questions. Two candidates, Jon Carlson and Marty Duncan, confirmed they had prior commitments and sent written statements. The other three candidates are Vickie Hager, Teri Hopkins and Josh Moberg.
Introductions
Each of the candidates at the forum, co-sponsored by the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce and the St. Peter Herald, were given the opportunity to introduce themselves with opening remarks. The statements from Carlson and Duncan were read aloud.
Carlson noted his current position on the School Board and said he's excited to see so many candidates running.
"I’m running for the board again, because of that same passion. I want to do what I can to help teachers, administration and staff provide the absolute best education possible for every student," his statement said. "I would love to have the opportunity to do what I can to help St. Peter schools in offering a superior learning opportunity at every level – pre-k to 12 and even adult programming."
Duncan pointed to his 30 years as teacher and superintendent, plus 10 years on the St. Peter School Board and his current service on the board for the Minnesota State Academies for the Blind and Deaf. He emphasized one issue about which he is "adamant."
"Ten years ago, a coalition of all the Minnesota agencies connected to education created Minnesota Promise, in which our educators urged the Legislature to lengthen the school year," his statement said. "Instead of lengthening the school year to 180 days, the school year minimum was reduced to 165 days. I’m vocally urging our governor and Legislature to reconsider this issue."
Dixon, an incumbent along with Carlson and Hager, was the first to speak at the forum. Me noted he has students in the district and is finishing his second term on the board (eight years).
"There is a lot of stuff going on right now, here and around the country," he said. "It’s an incredible time to be a local public body. It has taken some guts, and it’s just largely unprecedented."
Loula said she has lived and worked on a family farm just outside St. Peter for 16 years with her husband and three daughters who are all in the school district. She has volunteered with the South Elementary Parent Council, the North Elementary Teacher Organizations and school fundraisers, as well as time in the classroom and on class trips.
"I’m running for School Board, because I’m passionate about the children of our community and their future at St. Peter schools," she said. "If elected, I promise to listen to the parents and members of the community to ensure their voices are heard and represented."
Martens said she has lived in St. Peter since 1980 and has three sons that went through the school system. She said she sees education as the foundation of everything society requires.
"Education has always been valued by the people who have lived in this place — the Dakota from before the arrival of the Europeans and all of the immigrants who have come here since," she said. "Today, the value of education is being challenged, and the respect and compassion that was afforded to teachers at the beginning of the pandemic has been eroded. … I believe that through respectful dialogue the School Board can provide a strong foundation for progress."
Charlie Potts said his wife worked in the district for 10 years (now in Mankato) and he has two seventh graders in the system now. He noted his previous service on the School Board from 2014-17, and said he found it rewarding and challenging. He was there for the school buildings referendum and the construction of the new high school, along with a superintendent search.
"I’m excited to potentially re-engage with this challenging work, doing the most important work possible — caring for and educating our children in a community that I love," he said.
Rita Rassback moved into St. Peter with her husband and two daughters about 11 years ago, and her oldest in now in 11th grade and youngest in eighth. She has a master's degree in occupational therapy, and she has worked in direct client care and community outreach, plus as an advocate for people with developmental disabilities. She also has served on various area arts boards and volunteered for the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, as well as the St. Peter School District.
"I volunteered in our school district for seven years, helping with math and reading several days a week during the entire school year, and I loved every minute of it," she said. "… I’m passionate about the education of all children, and I will bring a unique perspective to our School Board."
Operating referendum
The first question of the night asked the candidates whether they support the upcoming referendum to renew and increase the current district operating levy.
Potts said he supported the referendum, as the operating levy is vital to a "baseline basic continuity of programs and services."
"To me, the issues with the operating referendum are bookends," he said. "Continuing to offer innovative options to prepare students for college and for the workforce, but also continuing to improve the menu of support services that our highest need students require."
Rassbach also supported the referendum, noting that the district would lose it's $450,000 annual funding from the community if it fails, and that would increase to $550,000 annually if it passes.
"We have great programs, and they could be cut," she said. "We have wonderful ag programs; we have welding programs; we have a culinary program. Not a lot of schools have this, and I would love to see that our district and our schools continue to provide this for students that don’t follow the traditional path."
Martens supported the referendum and explained that she's been on the other side of the decision-making process as a retired teacher. She noted the district is getting $182 per pupil now, which is less than some area districts, and the referendum would bump it up to a more competitive $412 per pupil.
"If it fails this time, it will likely be back again, but in the meantime, cuts will have to be made," she said. "And some of it would be staff, and that could amount to 10 teachers, and that means class sizes are going to increase and the quality of education will definitely be impacted."
Loula said she supports the operating levy "at this point." She said she would like to learn more about it, but she thinks it's important to continue to provide superior services to prepare students for after high school.
"Whether it be the trades or a four-year degree or even going right into the workforce," she said. "I think we need to look right now at what’s all included and decide if everything can be passed or if there are things we can cut back on, and I guess we’ll go from there."
Dixon affirmed his support for the referendum, noting that it will prevent dollars from dropping off and help ensure funds remain for programs the district is committed to.
"Because of the new high school, we’ve been able to do a lot of great things; we’re really utilizing the space," he said. "If we lose the money, we really put ourselves at risk of having to cut some of those programs; staff would become an issue."
All pathways
One of the final questions of the forum asked candidates how the School Board can balance the educational needs of the many different post-graduation paths for students, including four-year college, two-year college, trade school, military, and/or the workforce.
All of the candidates agreed that the district should aim to open up a wide variety of paths for students, but the candidates differed on some of the specifics.
Martens said the traditional path of high school to college for so many students is no longer a reality for many. She said the School Board needs to support the mission statement.
"Allowing kids to develop critical thinking skills, investigative techniques, creative problem solving, and a joy and thirst for learning, so that they will be lifelong learners," she said. "And the School Board will support that in developing curriculum and adding programs like STEM and STEAM … That’s the School Board’s job."
Loula said she thinks the district does a pretty good job of balancing now, with classes for students who will pursue a four-year degree, those more interested in the trades and other outcomes.
"That’s the biggest goal is to be able to thrive in whatever direction you go after high school," she said. "I think we just need to find that balance of having a wide variety of classes that students can choose their path, basically, to help set themselves up for success."
Rassbach said the School Board plays a key role in ensuring the district has the resources so students can follow the path that best fits them.
"I think another thing our board can do is make sure we have partnerships in our community; we have potential programs, I think, where we can serve with apprenticeships, where we can connect," she said. "And I think it's important the board is making sure we have school counselors who can help guide students and speak to them about what’s in the world. Making sure we have teachers who are familiar with the possible fields. Also making sure that we look at equity, and all of our children get that service."
Dixon also spoke about the board providing resources and said that's what the operating levy is about.
"Our academies — ag, tech, food science — the students involved in those academies will most certainly need additional training after high school, but that won’t necessarily be a four-year degree. The days of encouraging students to go to a four-year college or go into the military are over. The best thing we can do is give students options, give them choices."
Potts answered last and said he agreed with a lot that had been said, like the board providing resources for programming and for counselors, while offering his own specifics.
"I think the board can also assist in advocating and leveraging opportunities in the community for internships, job training," he said. "And the board can assist in administrative leadership being able to hire and retain talented teachers, and supplement with co-curricular and other activities to be ready for whatever they choose to do when they walk out the doors."