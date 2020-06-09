According to a complaint filed in Nicollet County District Court, a man who reportedly escaped from St. Peter Regional Treatment Center monitoring, was allegedly discovered by a St. Peter resident in the resident's living room with multiple sets of their keys.
The defendant, Michael Ray Caldwell, 28, a person who had been committed to the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center as "mentally ill and dangerous," was charged with first-, second- and third-degree burglary, all felonies, as well as motor vehicle theft, also a felony. In a separate case in Nicollet County District Court, Caldwell was charged with escape from custody, a felony.
According to the complaint related to Caldwell's alleged escape from custody, he left the Regional Treatment Center building he occupied at 6 p.m. May 28 on a facility grounds pass. He was required to wear a GPS monitoring device, but at 8 p.m., treatment center staff reportedly received notification that Caldwell's monitoring device had been cut off; the last signal had placed him on treatment center grounds.
A warrant was issued for his arrest May 29, and it was served on June 1. Caldwell's initial appearance in Nicollet County District Court, related to the escape from custody charge, is scheduled for June 23.
The second complaint, related to the burglary and motor vehicle theft charges, describe the victim's account of allegedly seeing Caldwell in their home at 5 a.m. May 29. The victim stated that they let their dog out around 1:30 a.m. and may have forgotten to lock the door afterward. The victim later said they woke up at 5 a.m. and found a person, reportedly matching Caldwell's description, standing in their living room. Caldwell was allegedly holding multiple sets of the victims' car keys.
Residents of the home later discovered that Caldwell had allegedly gone through items in other buildings on their property and discovered two empty gasoline canisters next to their truck. The canisters, which had contained regular gasoline, were reportedly entered into their diesel truck. The victims reportedly told investigators that they believed Caldwell had attempted to steal their truck.
The damage to the truck from adding the incorrect fuel type and the loss of fuel amounted to a total cost of $431.95, according to the complaint.
Later, on May 31, according to the complaint, law enforcement responded to a report of a suspicious male on a witness's property. The witness believed the individual had been attempting to enter the residence. On arrival, an officer reportedly saw an individual run west into a wooded area, and the officer pursued.
The officer drew his Taser X26P and ordered the individual to the ground. He complied and was taken into custody. The individual was identified as Caldwell.
Caldwell's first appearance related to the burglary and motor vehicle theft charges is also scheduled for June 23 in Nicollet County District Court.