A grain bin safety bill, inspired by an 18-year-old rural St. Peter teen who was killed in 2019, passed its first hurdle at the Minnesota Legislature Thursday.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, is the chief author of the legislation in the Senate to reduce farm accidents through establishing a farm safety grant program. Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, is the chief author of mirroring legislation in the House.
The legislation, called Landon’s Law, is named after 18-year-old Landon Gran, of rural St. Peter (specifically Norseland), who died in a grain bin last August. His mother, Michele Gran, vowed to aggressively push for safety regulations after her son's death.
“I wanted him to have a future,” she said in September. “And now we need to do this for him.”
The Frentz and Brand bills provide funding to allow farmers to apply for grants to help pay for grain storage safety equipment such as automatic shutoffs, safety enhancements to augers or other grain bin safety equipment.
“This is an important piece of legislation that seeks to substantially reduce preventable farm accidents, injuries and deaths in Minnesota, and provides funding for farm safety education programs,” Frentz said. “Ten people have been killed in grain bin related accidents in Minnesota since 2017 — that’s 10 people too many. This bill provides an opportunity to do something tangible to help make our family farms safer.”
Brand said, "Farming can be a dangerous profession, but we can’t stand to the side and chalk up these recent tragedies as unpreventable accidents. We can and must promote education and safety features to ensure another promising life like Landon’s isn’t taken from us again. I stand in awe of the courage of Landon’s mother, Michele, for becoming such a stalwart champion for farmer safety and for bringing this important issue to light.”
The Frentz bill was heard in the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Policy Committee today. The Brand bill went in front of the House Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy Division, of which Brand is the vice chair.
Testifiers included Michele Gran and other families who have dealt with accidents and deaths on their farms. The bill passed out of committee and was referred to Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Finance Committee.
Sen. Frentz is hopeful his bill will be on the floor of the Senate in early March. Rep. Brand reported his bill was held over for inclusion in the supplemental finance bill for the House.