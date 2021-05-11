The St. Peter Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating individuals responsible for the theft of 18 catalytic converters within the city.
These thefts have all occurred within the past three weeks. Investigation has revealed two vehicles of interest, a 2004 white Saab Convertible displaying Minnesota license MCJ-611 and a 1999 Blue Saab four-door sedan displaying Minnesota license 504-XUZ.
These thefts have occurred at all times of the day/night with a majority occurring on or near Gustavus Adolphus College. The individuals involved are using a battery powered saw to cut the exhaust pipe on both sides of the catalytic converter in less than one minute. This is a very fast criminal act, which makes it difficult to apprehend the subject when it occurs.
If you have information related to these thefts, call 505-931-1550.