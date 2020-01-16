Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a bonding bill of just over $2 billion, in hopes of addressing what he says are a significant backlog of projects throughout the state.
In addition to $2 billion in borrowed funds the final bonding proposal includes $571 million in additional funding, including general fund cash. Minnesota enters 2020 with a $1.3 billion surplus, though some legislators have warned the surplus is likely only temporary.
Under the governor’s plan, several local projects would be funded, including facility improvements at the Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter and upgrades to Caswell Park in North Mankato.
There were zero funded projects within Le Sueur County, as it did not make any requests. Same for Sibley County, but there, the city of Henderson did put in a request for $16.5 million to raise Hwy. 93 above the flood elevation; it was skipped over in the governor's proposal. There are thoughts from local legislators, though, that the Henderson project could be funded outside of bonding.
With Republicans controlling the state Senate and the DFL the state House, Minnesota is the only state in the nation with a divided legislature. Bonding bills require a 3/5ths supermajority in both houses of the legislature to become law, mandating bipartisan support in both chambers.
Republicans have been notably less bullish about such a large bonding bill, with many calling for a bill of around $755 million. That's the amount that Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said the state has budgeted for bonding. Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, meanwhile, said a final compromise bill is likely to run at around $1.1 to $1.3 billion.
Jasinski said that in addition to bonding, part of the surplus could be used to fund infrastructure. He also called for significant tax changes, such as exempting Social Security income from income tax and exempting proceeds made from the trade-in of farm and other industrial equipment.
Even though the bonding bill has become larger in recent years, this year’s proposal from Walz comes in as particularly large. In part, that’s because legislators failed to pass a bonding bill last year, even though both sides expressed support for at least a small bill.
'Prudent' to invest
In a conference call with outstate reporters Wednesday, Walz said that it’s prudent for the state to invest while the economy is strong and interest rates are low. He also pointed out that his bill won’t even fund a majority of the nearly $6 billion in funding requests that were considered.
In recent years, a low unemployment rate has enabled legislators to not only balance the budget as required by law, but also to replenish the state’s rainy day fund, pass significant tax cuts, and add to funding for education and other important priorities.
Now, strong momentum is building for increased investment in infrastructure through bonding. The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, a nonpartisan lobby group representing more than 90 cities throughout Greater Minnesota, has called for a bill of at least $1.5 billion.
Some analyses suggest that even a $2 billion bonding bill falls well short of meeting the state’s unmet infrastructure needs. The state’s Management and Budget Office said that the state could borrow up to $3.5 billion under current guidelines.
When asked why he hadn’t proposed an even larger bonding bill, Walz said that it’s important to stay fiscally responsible. He added that many legislators would balk at borrowing so much, saying the state’s prosperity can’t last forever.
“We’re in year 12 of a bull market, and this proposal will remain manageable even if we get a bit of a bear market,” he said.
As the first governor to hail from Greater Minnesota in nearly three decades, Walz promised to make investing in projects across the state a priority. He said that as he’s traveled across the state and some communities have been left behind for too long.
“We need to start tackling this backlog for rural areas,” he said. “These projects are not going to get cheaper and communities don’t want to wait any longer.”
None of the projects, regardless of whether they were included in the governor's proposal, will receive funding unless the Senate, House and governor all come to a final agreement by the end of the 2020 legislative session.
Local impact
Locally, the governor’s plan includes $18.29 million for the second phase of a multi-phase project to design, remodel, construct, furnish and equip existing buildings on the lower campus of the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center to make them usable for program operations of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program, increasing the number of beds to 50. If ultimately funded, the dollars woule increase the capacity of MSOP's Community Preparation Services to serve clients who have been court ordered to continue treatment in a less restrictive environment.
The other project in Nicollet County more specifically benefits the city of North Mankato. The governer's proposal include $10.5 million in state funds requested to complete capital replacements and upgrades to the Caswell Park softball and soccer complex, plus the addition of an indoor field house. The fieldhouse would be located on property owned by the city of North Mankato adjacent to Caswell. The total project cost would be $16.5 million, leaving $6 million left to be paid locally, even if the governor's proposal went through.
There are a number of counties throughout the state that have no projects included in the funding, and Le Sueur and Sibley counties can be counted among them. Le Sueur County didn't ask for anything, according to Sen. Draheim, whose district includes the county.
"No projects were requested that I’m aware of," he said. "We reached out to the communities, asking for anything, and they didn’t have any. They don't tend to ask for much."
But there was a request from within Sibley County by the city of Henderson, which hoped to see $16.5 million granted in an effort to raise Hwy. 93 out of the flood zone. The city has been deeply impacted by flooding issues in recent years, and local leaders in the area hoped to create some relief by raising one of the primary roads in and out of town.
At a given time, the three most traveled routes in and out of Henderson — Hwy. 93, Hwy. 19 East, and County Road 6 — might be closed. It impacts residents, visitors, businesses, the local Le Sueur-Henderson School District and more.
While it won't likely be funded through bonding dollars, local legislators are still eyeing the project for funding in the 2020 session.
"I hope we can find funding for that without bonding," said Draheim. "I think that’s kind of an urgent need. We have bills drafted to do something on that."