After spending nearly a year on the Horn of Africa, a Le Center father and son, along with 700 Minnesota National Guardsmen have returned home.
Spc. Andrew Harmon and his stepson Spc. Tyler Schroer are glad to be back in cooler climates after an 11-month tour of the country of Djibouti in East Africa. The pair deployed last February with the Mankato-based 2-135th Infantry Battalion in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Task Force Bayonet’s mission in the Horn of Africa was to provide force protection through security forces in the region of Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya, to support the Africa Command Theater Security Cooperation Strategy, and to ensure the success of the East Africa Response Force.
“Our Soldiers successfully accomplished their mission while facing numerous challenges, including a global pandemic,” said Lt. Col. Chip Rankin, the task force commander. “We were one of the first to deploy in this new normal, and our soldiers handled it with discipline and professionalism.”
The mission was a unique experience for Harmon and Schroer. Harmon has more than 10 years of experience in the military. It was his second deployment, his first was in Kuwait and Iraq, but it was his first with his stepson. The mission was also Schroer's first ever deployment.
"It was good for both of us," said Harmon. "We had a little piece of home with us every time he would come back on base for a day or two to just talk. Most people don't get their family to just come with them on deployment. "
"Tyler actually got switched rooms, and out of the thousands of rooms that are there, he got put right there next to me," Harmon added.
Schroer said that he joined out of a sense of duty and admiration for his family's military history. At 17 years old, Schroer enlisted in the National Guard in his junior year of high school and was still in his advanced individual training when he was notified he was being deployed. Schroer also had just half a day of drilling with his unit before heading overseas.
"At first it was this overwhelming amount of information," said Schroer. "As it got closer, it got easier to handle a little bit. Then it got to the point of 'Alright, I'm leaving.' I just have to go and get it done with. It will be a good time."
After the community organized a parade to wish them well, the pair left Minnesota with Task Force Bayonet in June 2020 for Fort Bliss, Texas, to conduct premobilization training. The task force arrived in the Horn of Africa in July.
At Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Harmon was stationed as a flight sergeant on base, overseeing a company of 157 soldiers. Schroer was posted at an Air Force post for base security where he would stay for ten days before going to Camp Lemonnier for 4-5 days. At the camp, Schroer washed his clothes, gather his equipment and would head back out to the Air Force post.
The deployment was the pair's first time in Djibouti and it was eye opening to see what the country was like.
"One of the things you learn about Africa is it's not like the movies," said Schroer. "That kind of took me my by surprise."
"It was either you were poor or you were rich," said Harmon. "There was no middle working class there."
Harmon also had the chance to occasionally interact with some of the locals, which were his favorite parts of his experience in Djibouti.
"To be able to see all the locals, to see what all their little towns and villages look like, all the terrain, catch a wave from the people, that was always really something to me," said Harmon.
The mission came with many challenges. Temperatures in Djibouti are hot all year round, with lows at 70 degrees F and highs of more than 100 degrees. In addition, smoke from burning trash would travel to the base on a near-daily basis, said Harmon.
"They don't have landfills, so they just put it in a pile and they burn it," said Harmon. "You wake up and it looks like fog, but its really just burning trash smoke. With the humidity in the air, it just creates this smog in the air pretty much every morning."
Troop activities overseas were also restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There was a lack of things to do when you aren't working," said Harmon. "We went through ups and downs with COVID as far as what things are open and what things are closed, what we could use, what we couldn't use."
"In previous rotations I got to go on R&R trips, fishing trips and snorkling and scuba diving and all of these excursions, things with the USO, that we were not able to do any of the entire time we were there," said Harmon.
Soldiers had to make some of their own fun. Schroer was deployed with friends he made in training and made new friends overseas.
"My favorite part is occasionally we would go out once a month to the middle of nowhere and go shoot off our guns and stuff and just have a range day," said Schroer.
The father ans son are glad to be back and said they don't plan to go vacationing in Djibouti. But the transition back to civilian life has been tough, especially for Harmon who is a father of four and owns American Family Insurance operations in St. Peter, Le Center and Montgomery.
"I thought it would be easier to be honest," said Harmon. "Different parts are challenging with kids and coming back to work and just getting back into the swing of things and where you belong."