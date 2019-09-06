River’s Edge Hospital CEO George Rohrich submitted his resignation to Hospital Commission Chairperson Margie Nelsen and St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke on Thursday, according to a release from River's Edge Friday.
The release did not provide a specific reason for Rohrich's resignation.
A special meeting of the River’s Edge Hospital Commission will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 12:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Hospital to set a timeline for the hiring process to replace Rohrich, whose last day at the hospital is Dec. 4.
George Rohrich joined River’s Edge Hospital in 2013. At the time, River’s Edge Hospital had experienced low growth and consecutive years of budget deficit, the release said.
"Through his insightful and visionary leadership, Rohrich transformed the organization by growing service lines through strategic partnerships, encouraging a change in the culture of the organization to put people and patient first, and make strategic investments in services and equipment to strengthen the hospital’s bottom line."
The release also stated, "The success of River’s Edge Hospital in the past six years is attributed to a team of more than 175 individuals who helped transform a workplace culture and achieve the goals and objectives set by Mr. Rohrich and the Hospital Commission."
“Together we have accomplished incredible success,” Rohrich said in a message to the River’s Edge Staff. “Being part of the River’s Edge team is one of the high points of my career.”
“We appreciate the skills and the approach that George has taken to develop an exceptional executive team and we applaud the accomplishments that have been made to position the hospital to where it is today,” said Margie Nelsen, Hospital Commission Chairperson. “On behalf of the entire commission we commend George’s service to the hospital and to the St. Peter community. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
“The City Council has been fortunate to have George at the front of River’s Edge Hospital and a great team,” said Todd Prafke, St. Peter city administrator. “We are excited for him and his family and will continue to provide the high level of service people have come to expect from River’s Edge."