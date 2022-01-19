...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
spotlight
Nicollet County deputies arrest man after over hour-long search
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at 4x4 Truck and Auto Parts located at 35203 240th St. in Winnebago.
The vehicle was a 2003 blue Jeep liberty sport-utility vehicle registered to a party out of Grenada. The Jeep was pulling a second vehicle, a Dodge pickup truck with a rigid hitch and without any lights. The Jeep pulled into 4x4 Truck & Auto Parts property, and the passenger bailed out of the vehicle and ran. The deputy recognized the individual who fled to be Jacob John Friedrichs, who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Nicollet County.
The driver remained in the vehicle and was identified as Michael Paul Schugel from Mankato, Minnesota.
Jacob Friedrichs was arrested after a search, which took over an hour. A canine and two local drones were also used in locating Friedrichs. The search took some time due to the wooded area and hundreds of vehicles at the salvage yard where Friedrichs fled. He was taken into custody without incident after being located hiding in an old camper.
Agencies involved in this incident included the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Department, Faribault County Sheriff’s Department, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department, Amboy Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.