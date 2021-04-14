After the departure of two of its top staff members with no public explanation, the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners is moving ahead toward new hires for the county administrator and human resources director positions.
The positions became open after County Administrator Ryan Krosch and Human Resources Director Jamie Haefner parted ways with the county. Both signed separation agreements, but there was no explanation in a public setting as to why the duo was departing.
After some discussion April 13, the Board of Commissioners chose to scrap it's original three-phased approach for the county administrator new hire. Instead of finding a longer term interim county administrator, the board decided to move ahead with Property Services Director Mandy Landkammer in the interim role until a permanent replacement is found.
"Staff feels, with the board's help, we can move forward here and not miss any steps along the way," Landkammer said.
The commissioners expressed their confidence in the interim leader.
"I’m very comfortable with our staff and your skills in doing that, so that’s where I stand on the issue," Commissioner Denny Kemp said.
Commissioner Marie Dranttel added, "I’m more comfortable with the two-phase approach than the three-phase. Thank you, Mandy. You got a lot dumped on you quickly, and you’ve hit the ground running."
The board also agreed that it should bring on a consultant to conduct the administrator hire process, which Landkammer estimated would take four or so months to complete. The Human Resources position would then be hired after the permanent county administrator is on board.
Board Chair Terry Morrow noted the county has already received interest from four potential consulting firms. The board agreed to compare the offers and select one of the firms before May.
Background
The Board of Commissioners approved, at a special meeting April 1, a separation agreement with former County Administrator Ryan Krosch and the resignation of former Human Resources Director Jamie Haefner. A separation agreement with Haefner was later approved at the April 13 commissioners meeting.
The county told the St. Peter Herald that Krosch’s last working day in the county was March 23, and Haefner’s was March 25. Krosch’s final annual salary was $154,774 and Haefner’s was $111,706.
According to the terms of his separation agreement, Krosch, who had accumulated about 198 hours vacation and 388 hours of sick leave, was to be paid out $43,612 for those benefits. He also will be paid his regular salary for a period of six months (until Sept. 23, 2021), and receive continued health and dental benefits until he obtains new employment or for 12 months, whichever is less.
In Haefner's separation agreement, the county agreed to pay her salary, along with dental and health care contributions, through June 25, 2021.
As part of the agreements, Krosch and Haefner also agreed to release and waive the county from any and all manner of legal action. The agreement also notes that it should not be considered an admission of wrongdoing on the part of Krosch or the county or any of its employees, officials or agents.
Both agreements stated, “Pursuant to (Minnesota Statute), the specific reason for this agreement is to resolve the employment relationship in an expeditious and amicable fashion.”
Those final working days came after a closed meeting March 18 “for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against individuals subject to the board’s authority”; the specific allegations/charges and individuals discussed at that March 18 meeting were not disclosed.