The opening date is confirmed. The new business inside the old Whiskey River building, Neisen's Riverside Sports Bar, welcomes guests starting noon Sunday.
Inside, things will feel a little bit different, a little bit the same.
Rather than the primarily sit-down atmosphere that the Whiskey River used to provide, Neisen's Riverside emphasizes the bar — literally — extending it across the back side of the space. Pool, darts and other games will fill up one side, and televisions will be dispersed throughout. Still, the natural wood finishes that run through the interior remain in plain view, as well as some of the old booths and chairs. And out back, guests will see the familiar natural setting always popular at Whiskey River.
Dan Neisen and his son, Ryan Neisen, will co-own and -operate the space. Dan noted that they've intentionally kept much of the feel of the Whiskey River, but made some intentional decisions to change things up, like painting the wooded exterior a dark blue, instead of the stained brown.
"The color outside was just to change it up," Dan said.
Ryan pitched in, "It’s not Whiskey River anymore; it’s something different."
Dan added, "We’re going to try to make it. I know Bob Wright (former Whiskey River owner) was always a good guy here, but he said there was just nothing left. You can’t go the same direction."
The standout feature at the latest iteration of the space is the now wraparound bar, which extends to 150 feet. Previously, it covered 60 feet on one side of the space; the extra 90 feet, runs along the backside of the space, where there used to be tables and a buffet was often set up.
Although the bar will play a more prominent role at Neisen's, there will still be food on offer. Rather than the sit-down restaurant menu Whiskey River offered, Neisen's will be led by sports bar items, gradually expanding to offer a little bit more, owners said. Joe Mueller, formerly of Le Sueur Country Club, will lead the kitchen.
"We’re going to have all the burgers, wraps, sandwiches and all that good stuff. Soups and salads at lunch," he said. "We’ll eventually expand to commercials and that kind of home cooking that everyone likes. Everything is going to be good."
Danielle Mueller, not related to Joe, was hired as the bar manager. She noted that reservations, including for parties, are available by phone at 507-381-2853.
Entertainment will be provided by pool and darts on one side of the bar. The St. Peter American Legion is also providing pull tabs for the location, which will be available starting in December. The owners purchased 20 TVs to place throughout the space.
The bar will be open until 1 a.m. every night. It will open 10 a.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, serving breakfast. The bar is located at 34166 Hwy. 99, just outside St. Peter in Le Sueur County.
Dan and Ryan both have experience running bars. Dan runs Neisen's Red Door Bar in Belle Plaine, while Ryan runs Neisen's Corner Bar in the same community. They also previously ran a Neisen's bar in Savage, a 15,000-square-foot space, larger than their new building in St. Peter. The two said they feel confident ahead of the opening and are looking forward to getting started.
They know that the old Whiskey River still means something to the St. Peter community. They also know that the old is gone now, and it's time for something new.
"People are excited for it to be open again — a lot of talk about it," Ryan said.
"We go uptown all the time and eat at the bars and restaurants," Dan said, "and everyone asks, ‘When are you going to be open?'”
Sunday is the answer.