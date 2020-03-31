MnDOT is considering four potential concepts for intersection improvements at highways 169-22 and 169-99 in 2023. Concept A includes a second left turn lane at 22, with no changes at 99. Concept B includes roundabouts at both intersections. Concept C includes signaled RCUTs at both intersections. And Concept D includes a second left turn lane at 22 and an RCUT at 99. (Graphics courtesy of MnDOT)