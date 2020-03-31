The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is seeking community feedback on design concepts for a construction project in 2023 that includes the intersection of Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 22, along with the intersection at Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 99 on the south side of St. Peter.
Following guidance from state health officials and Gov. Tim Walz’s stay at home executive order, the previously scheduled in-person open house will now be conducted online. The public is invited to participate in an online meeting on Thursday, April 9, at 5 p.m. at global.gotomeeting.com/join/317118797; attendees can join the meeting by going to that link at the scheduled time.
MnDOT staff will give a presentation to explain the different concepts being considered for the Hwy. 169/22 and 169/99 intersections. Attendees will be able to type questions in the live chat for staff to answer at the end of the presentation.
Those unable to attend the live online meeting can access a recording with transcript and contacts for providing feedback on the project website (mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99). Community input, along with continued conversations with St. Peter city staff and City Council, will be taken into consideration as MnDOT arrives at a final design layout.
To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.