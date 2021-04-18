A local man was charged with two felonies on April 7 after police say they found 72 grams of methamphetamine and 22 grams of marijuana in his car.
Dennis Charles Bourqin, 52, was arrested by police in Kasota and charged with felony first degree intent to sell and first degree possession for the alleged 72 grams of methamphetamine. The accused also received a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor for driving after revocation and a misdemeanor for driving left of the center line.
According to a criminal complaint, the Cannon River Drug & Violent Offender Task Force was tipped off by a source that a man they referred to as Dennis B was living in Cleveland and selling methamphetamine, which he kept stored in a CD player in his minivan.
Using the address given to them, an officer reported patrolling the area of the suspect’s residence in Cleveland and identified an older man in the driver's seat of a minivan. They later performed a traffic stop on the van in Kasota reportedly seeing the car travel over the center line twice.
When police stopped the vehicle, they told the driver, identified by law enforcement as Bourqin, that they could smell a marijuana odor emanating from the vehicle and would be searching the van. Police say Bourqin told them that the stash was behind the CD player. With the help of a narcotic detection K9, police searched and reportedly found a stash drug paraphernalia and other objects in the car, including:
A glass pipe with the odor of burnt marijuana; several plastic bags with a leafy green substance testing presumptive positive for marijauna, totaling 22.2 grams; plastic bags filled with a white crystalline substance testing presumptive positive for methamphetamine. The largest bag weighed in at 55.9 grams and altogether, weighed in at 72 grams; $478 in cash; a large black cell phone.
When police took Bourquin to Le Sueur County jail, the suspect reportedly gave a statement to police admitting to being an active drug user and that it was hard to be a user without selling or facilitating the sale of drugs. The complaint also said that Bourquin told police that the car’s owner was in a halfway house in the Twin Cities, but that he had permission to use it.