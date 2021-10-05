The Nicollet County Board of Commissioners approved a preliminary tax levy for 2022 at a 2% increase over 2021. However, according to the county's projections, most properties will not see a significant increase, if any, to the county portion of their tax bill.
The total levy is set at about $24.26 million, which is $475,000 higher than in 2021.
The major cost increase is in administrative services, going up about $741,000 (20%) in 2022, while the criminal justice services budget is up about $395,000 (5.6%). The road and bridge fund is up by about $110,000 (6%), while the Health and Human Services fund is down by around $686,000 (-13.2%) and debts from bonds are down about $106,000 (-5%).
Despite the preliminary levy being set at an increase for 2022, the tax rate for the county is expected to go down from 58.47 to 55.54. The rate is what determines the actual amounts individual property owners pay, and it is impacted by not just the levy, but also the overall tax capacity and taxable market value of the county.
County numbers project that, for a property with a $200,000 value in 2021 and no change to value in 2022, county property taxes would actually go down by about $57. For a $200,000 property that increase in value by 5% in 2022, the county property taxes would go down by $1.
About 44% of 2022 Nicollet County property taxes are expected to be paid from residential properties, 29% from agricultural, 15% from commercial/industrial, 10% from rentals, and about 2% from utilities.
The preliminary tax levy can go down but not up when the Board of Commissioners decides on a final levy in December.