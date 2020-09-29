MarketFest has graduated from baby to toddler, as its third edition was held Saturday, Sept. 26, and it continues to grow, making organizers happy.
"Saturday was our third market and it was amazing," said Lisa Eide, owner of Her Happy Place and one of the MarketFest organizers. "It was so fun to see Minnesota Avenue have life! There were 24 venders participating with a good portion asking to return. With that statistic and the increased revenue (some businesses increased by five times) in our retail, we can say it was a success!"
The downtown business owners only expect things to continue picking up, and they feel confident that the event will continue to be a pandemic-safe outing for individuals and small groups.
"We have two more dates in October and expect an increase in traffic and vender interest," Eide said. "As far as COVID, people have been good about respecting each other and taking distancing seriously. Our goal is to increase awareness with our last two dates so that next year we hit the ground running."
The remaining MarketFest dates are Saturday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 24, both running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.