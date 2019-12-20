Council gives Administrator Prafke 10% salary boost, citing 22 years of strong service

St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke was here when the tornadoes hit.
It had only been months since he had started his job at the head of the city in December 1997 when the community was devastated by natural disaster in 1998. According to those who were there with him, Prafke immediately showed his qualities as a leader and has been taking steps to grow and improve St. Peter ever since.
At least that’s what city staff and the City Council felt when the latter agreed at its Dec. 9 meeting to increase Prafke’s salary by over 10%, bumping him up to $145,000 annually. That puts him in line with other administrators in the area, including the Nicollet County and North Mankato administrators. The council acted with the advice of City Attorney James Brandt.
“We’ve looked at the city’s accomplishments over the last year, but I think it’s important to look at Todd’s body of work over the last 22 years and not just the improvements in the last year,” Brandt said.
The city attorney went on to throw a long line of compliments the city administrator’s way, noting a number of accomplishments the city has made under his leadership. The council provided strong affirmation, voting unanimously to approve the raise after having discussed with Brandt in closed sessions prior.
“We all agree,” Mayor Chuck Zieman said.
Long time serving
Prafke, 54, has a long history with local government.
He grew up in Walters, close to the southern border of Minnesota. His mother, Marvel, who is now 91 and living in St. Peter, was the mayor of their little town in the mid-70s. As a child, Prafke remembers sitting on the back of a fire truck, swinging his legs and listening on as the town’s council gathered at a kitchen table in the back of the station to meet.
“I was an only child and my mother would take me to the meetings,” he said. “I learned a lot about the dynamics of group decision making and how people cooperated with each other and how people respected each other even when disagreeing.”
No, Prafke didn’t dream of being a city administrator as a child, and in fact, still had no clue by the time he entered college. But he developed a healthy level of respect for the inner-workings of a community system and greatly admired his mother as the town’s leader.
“It was very important to her,” Prafke said of his mother. “And in the context of that time, it was very unusual for a woman to be mayor, so that was a big thing, and she would be asked to speak all over the place. I’m very proud of her. She went through for so many things. The problems might not be the same scale, but they have all the problems. So that was a tremendous experience, and she did lots of wonderful things in Walters.”
Prafke went on to get a bachelor’s degree in political science, which he later backed up with a master’s in public administration. He went on to work in the state Senate, where he got some experience in the working field, before he got his first city administrator job at the age of 23.
It was close to home, serving as administrator for four other small towns: Minnesota Lake, Delavan, Easton and Bricelyn. The towns got together and asked the county for an administrator, and through some legislative connections, Prafke was offered the job.
By then, Prafke was married to his wife, Ytive, and the two were still sorting out their futures.
“I got called and asked to do it, and I said, ‘Sure,’” Prafke said. “We took that job kind of not knowing what it was going to be about. They hadn’t even seen me in Delavan before the first council meeting. They just took the county’s word that I would be good for it.”
It worked out for seven years, before the couple started having their four kids — Alek, Payton, Connor and Mikinley — and it was time for something a little more stable. Prafke took a job as Blooming Prairie’s city administrator, where he would stay for two years.
Arriving to town
It was 1997 when Prafke interviewed for the job in St. Peter. He got it, though by his own admission, he may not have been the top candidate on paper.
“By all rights, I shouldn’t have been hired here,” he said. “I was probably one of the least qualified people they interviewed, but we were fortunate to land here.”
He actually didn’t expect he’d be long for the job. He remembers, shortly after being hired, colleagues calling him and saying that St. Peter had a reputation for struggling with administrators. The town indeed was in a transition period, trying a few different leaders between Ken Huber and Prafke.
“I remember clearly that peers called and said ‘That’s just not a great place to be a city administrator,’” Prafke said.
Regardless, he started Dec. 2, 1997 and never looked back. He really didn’t have a choice in that matter, as he got something of rude welcoming when tornadoes ripped through the community in spring 1998. Like most who were in the community at the time, Prafke has his own tornado story.
“Ytive and the boys and I were in the basement of this house we were renting near Jefferson softball fields,” he said. “Like a lot of basements, it had a tiny window just big enough to meet code. We were in a closet with folding doors, and we could see the neighbor’s yellowish garage, and then it was raining so hard, we couldn’t see the garage. When the rain stopped, that garage was gone.”
His home had minor damage and his family was uninjured, but Prafke had a bigger task ahead of him as the city’s newly hired leader. Many people worked tirelessly to build the community back up at that time, but what Prafke added was a sense of direction and certainty.
“The most obvious and an important example of Todd’s leadership was his performance during and after the tornado,” City Attorney Brandt said. “As I recall, in the days following the tornado, the city, as a whole, and its employees were
extremely concerned that the city would be unable to recover from the tornado. That jobs would be lost both in the city, in the private sector and people would be required to move away to find new employment. At that time, Todd exhibited critical leadership skills. One of the first things he told employees was that everyone would remain employed. He held numerous council meetings on an emergency basis. He coordinated with law enforcement, emergency services, and FEMA to provide security during a time when security was limited. In the weeks and months following the tornado, with the assistance of others and his ability to create a team atmosphere, he continued to provide the leadership skills which substantially assisted in the recovery.”
Prafke credits everyone else: “For the community to respond the way it did just shows the resiliency here in St. Peter.”
Stability and impact
John Kvamme is the only current councilor that was on when Prafke started 22 years ago. Jerry Pfeifer, meanwhile, returned to the council in 1998, right after Prafke started. Both are ending their time on the council at the end of 2019.
It’s rather rare to see a city administrator outlast all of his councilors and mayors. Across the state, a city administrator averages about five years in one location. That is definitely not the case for Prafke, who has eclipsed two decades.
“I’ve worked with seven different mayors, and when the new council is in place, I will have worked with 92 different council members,” Prafke said. He credits his councils and the community, not himself, for the stability in town over the years: “I trust communities elect people who will represent them well and do a good job. And I think there has been stable governance here.”
But councilors and mayors will tell you that a good city administrator helps them make good decisions for the community, and the current council felt that Prafke has been doing that for a long time now. Pfeifer has worked with Prafke for 20 of his 22 years as administrator.
“I’ve dealt with a lot of administrators and officials, as my dad was a mayor in a small town,” Pfeifer said. “I’ve been impressed with Todd, because a lot of times you get city administrators that say ‘We can’t do this or that,’ and I always tell Todd, ‘Don’t tell us what we can’t do; tell us how we can do it.’ And he’s come through on that most of the time, as I’ve seen over the years.”
Kvamme has worked with Prafke for all 22.
“Todd is more organized in his thinking in future possibilities than most people I work with,” Kvamme said. “He’s always thinking ahead, always anticipating. Not everyone does that.”
He added jokingly, “Of course, Jerry and I have always felt we’ve carried him on our backs.”
A lot of major projects have taken place in town since the tornadoes of 1998, city funded and not. Work with Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership has yielded a number of new residential development to help grow the town. A new Community Center and library offer residents a centralized location for recreation, events and meetings. New wastewater and water treatment plants have kept the city’s utilities up to date. The school district has grown and now has a new high school. River’s Edge Hospital has turned around after difficult years to move forward on a $30 million expansion.
While the amount of credit that should go to the city administrator for each of these projects can be debated, and some might debate the worth of individual projects, there is no question that Prafke’s leadership has influenced the course of the community.
“If you look at what we’ve accomplished in St. Peter in the last 20 years — we being the council, Todd, the businesses in town and the other large contributors — it’s kind of amazing. We have so many new things,” Pfeifer said. “And if you look at all of that, for a town our size, we still have a lot less debt that other small communities, and we have better infrastructure.”
If Prafke has a major ego, one would be hard pressed to see it. Perhaps a key to his success over the years, he remains easy-going and cooperative in seemingly all settings. Those who know him best say St. Peter is lucky to have him. He, though, says it’s the other way around.
“I wasn’t born in St. Peter. I didn’t go to high school here. It’s not where I grew up. But some time in the last 20 years, St. Peter became our hometown. And I really think about it that way. I really do,” he said. “Again, we are very fortunate to be in St. Peter, and I continue to feel honored to be here. St. Peter is a special place; there are not many St. Peters.”