St. Peter High School juniors and seniors donned their finest for the annual Prom/Grand March celebration on Saturday, April 24 under the theme of "A Night in Paris."
The Grand March kicked things off at the SPHS Performing Arts Center with the dinner and dance taking place later that evening at Chankaska Creek Event Center. Students were organized into six-person 'pods' throughout the evening and were assigned time slots to take photos at Grand March. Those pods were also used for table assignments and during the dance to keep students socially distanced.
Those in charge of organizing this year's festivities included junior class advisors Dani Roehrkasse, Jodi Nixon, and Amanda Rodning, who also helped chaperone. The Prom Committee was made up of junior class officers Ryenne Pettis, Eleanor Winterfeldt, Maija Tollefson, Shea Hildebrandt, Grace Remmert and Eva Kracht.
Tamara and John Mayer were the emcees for the Grand March with SPX Sports providing professional photos from the events. Other chaperones for the Prom/Grand March included Principal Annette Engeldinger, SRO Tom Winsell, Brian Odland, Jordan Paula, and Shea Roehrkasse.