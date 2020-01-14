Lake Washington Park could see new trails, a renovated shoreline and kayak rentals thanks to a recent grant recommendation that has Le Sueur County feeling like happy campers.
On Jan. 3, the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission recommended that the Minnesota Legislature dedicate nearly $10 million in funds to nine Minnesota parks project. Out of 22 applications, Le Sueur County’s request for $983,000 for Lake Washington Park, located southeast of Kasota, was one of the lucky few to land on the list.
“The grants recommended by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission for fiscal year 2021 will have a profound impact in the communities they serve and also regionally,” said Commission Chair Tom Ryan in a press release.
The grant has yet to be awarded. If approved, it could kickstart a 10-plus year plan to expand the parks’ campgrounds. This grant proposal includes funds to extend Lake Washington Park Road 1,500 feet further into the park past Shanaska Creek and a 1.5-mile, 10-foot wide paved trail loop to increase the accessibility of the deeper areas of the park. It would also allocate funds to a kayak and canoe rental and storage facility near the launch area.
Le Sueur County requested these facilities after holding a series of public meetings in early 2018 with nearly 50 people in attendance. The meetings and public input led to the development of a parks master plan, laying out the county’s plans and goals for development in Lake Washington Park.
“We decided our focus should be on developing more of the campground, adding campsites and improving the park,” said Le Sueur County Parks Director Tyler Luethje. “This was the plan that came along with it. And along with the plan, we’re trying to increase daily youth in the park and give people who recently haven’t camped with us a reason to come back.”
The roadway extension, trail loop and canoe and kayak rental program all reflect the county’s plans for phase one improvements to the park. Some planned facilities, including an observation tower that could be climbed, were cut from the grant application to meet the Parks and Trails’ Commissions budget expectations.
“They had to pinch their dollars on their end,” said Luethje. “So we had to cut some things to ensure that our application was considered.”
If the grant is approved, it would cover most of the budget for the Lake Washington Park improvements, but Le Sueur County would be expected to match 16% of the grant with its own funds for the project. That money would not have an impact on the levy, instead coming from the county’s savings in the Parks and Education fund. Luethje stated that if the county receives funding, construction would likely begin in the summer of 2021 or 2022.
Upon a successful implementation of phase one of the master plan, the county would move on to phase two, scheduled within the next 5-10 years and phase three, scheduled more than 10 years out from 2018. The improvements lined up include additional parking, group camping sites and camper cabins, a play area, low rope course, basketball court, a fishing pier, kiosk and picnic shelters. The park could also see new recreational activities modeled after the Ney Nature Center like tree identification, geocaching, bird watching, summer day camps, canoeing, snowshoeing and skiing events.
“It should be something the public is happy about,” said Luethje. “They had a lot of input on it. It’s a great thing to have a regional park where we are. “