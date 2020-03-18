While some districts across the state might've been sitting on their haunches, waiting for direction, St. Peter Public Schools was working proactively last week, preparing for potential closures in the wake of COVID-19.
So while the executive order from Gov. Tim Walz, closing schools March 18 through at least March 27, was as much an inconvenience locally as anywhere else, St. Peter was ready to take action. Rather than waiting until Wednesday, the district implemented its plan immediately and closed schools Monday.
"Things are in place in our current COVID-19 plan," said Superintendent Jeff Olson at a special School Board meeting Friday, March 13, before the statewide closure was announced.
During the special meeting, administrators and the School Board were under the impressions that schools would remain open across the state and would close individually when needed. But St. Peter leadership had an eye on being prepared.
At the meeting, Olson went over a few plans, including avoiding gatherings of 250 or more people in the schools, potentially live streaming concerts and performances and limiting exposure to outside groups. They were also working on staggering recess times, creating individualized plans for students with health conditions, and making decisions on extra-curricular practices and rehearsals. Turns out, they won't have to worry about those specific actions, at least for a few weeks, as schools close entirely.
Gov. Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health made the closure announcement March 15, citing a desire to be proactive against an actively spreading contagion.
“While children have proven to be less vulnerable to this virus — we haven’t seen it spread through our schools — we do anticipate that COVID-19 will have a sizable impact on our education system in the coming weeks, months and potentially the coming year," said Walz in a press conference on Sunday, March 15. "We can’t wait until the pandemic is in our schools to figure things out.”
Plans in action
Though they didn't know schools would be closing so soon, Olson reported at the March 13 meeting that district leaders were already in the process of planning for an extended hiatus.
"All of our teachers are working on plans to practice e-learning, while the youngest students would get packets to bring home" Olson said. "They’re working on building up 15 days of material."
After the governor's announcement, the district announced that it would close schools immediately on Monday and Tuesday, designating them flexible learning days. While giving the students some work, the two extra days closed also provided time for staff to "develop comprehensive and long-term distance learning plans."
"Our administration and teaching staff have taken on an ‘All hands on deck’ approach in creating this plan and it will continue to be a fluid process, because this situation is so unique," Olson said March 17. "Our plan will probably evolve and change during the duration of the closure and the time our students and staff are engaged in the distance learning process."
Students and families were also allowed to stop by the schools Monday and Tuesday to retrieve personal belongings and school supplies.
On Tuesday, the district announced that a dedicated email had been set up for families who have questions about COVID-19 and St. Peter Public Schools — COVID-19information@stpeterschools.org. Questions will get responses between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
At the March 13 meeting, Olson also noted that, regardless of circumstances, "No one is going without a paycheck. We will find a way to provide assistance and do what we need to do." The School Board agreed unanimously with that philosophy.
Looking ahead
The board also discussed, ahead of the closures, what will happen to all the kids who rely on breakfast and lunch from the school district every weekday. Olson said then that the district had a nutrition continuity plan in place.
"That is that our food service will continue to provide bagged breakfast and lunch to any students that may need it," he said.
It's a good thing St. Peter was prepared, as part of the executive order called for schools to provide meals for students in need. On Tuesday, the district noted "We are finalizing plans for providing meals to all students under the age of 18 utilizing school transportation routes and designated pickup locations, beginning on Wednesday." Detailed information on the nutrition plan was expected to be shared via the St. Peter Public Schools website.
Also part of the executive order, districts are required to provide extended childcare for the elementary-aged children of emergency workers and first responders before and after school hours. Childcare centers, including school-based childcare centers, are to remain open.
The St. Peter School District said childcare will be available to students in grades K-6 who have parents that work in health care, emergency medical services, long-term and post-acute care; law enforcement; correctional services; public health; firefighting or other first responder professions. For those families who don't fit that description, the district recommends contacting the Community and Family Education office at 507-934-3048, Ext. 2.
At the March 13 meeting, Olson also noted the some 200 kids (about 100 families) that have no internet access in the district. Leaders were working to identify those kids and determine the best way to serve them, whether providing hot spots or opening up certain rooms in the school for internet use. Specific plans had not yet been shared before the publishing of this article.
As more updates are sent down from the state, and as teachers shape their curriculum around online learning, the district intends to provide more updates to students and families.