Kayode “Kay” Adiatu has a passion for the environment — and also for sound city planning. For the Nigerian native, the two go hand-in-hand.
“I feel like there’s a need for me to look out for the synergy between environmental management and planning,” he said. “If you plan well, and you’re environmentally conscious with your planning, that will help the environment better.”
Adiatu pursued this interest in Nigeria through advanced education before putting his skills to work as a volunteer for the United Nations. Eventually, he moved to Minnesota to continue his education. Now, he’s applying his knowledge in both fields during his time as an intern for the St. Peter Community Development Department.
Finding his passion
Adiatu earned a bachelor’s degree in geography in Nigeria before moving on to a master’s degree in environmental control and management. He said during his studies, he noticed how his home country was making efforts to be sustainable, but those efforts weren’t translated into city planning.
“I realized that where we were missing [things] is not that we’re not conserving the environment,” he said. “It’s actually that we have improper planning.”
Adiatu referenced problems such as widening streets without ensuring proper drainage systems, cutting down forests without replanting trees and building road networks that are confusing and lead to increased collisions. He added that Nigeria often doesn’t have rules or regulations about these issues, so problems aren’t tackled on a foundational level.
After graduating, Adiatu worked for his country’s Federal Ministry of the Environment, but he said he “wasn’t really growing professionally,” so he left and began volunteering instead. Working with the United Nations, he traveled to different countries in Africa to help teach communities about sustainable agricultural practices, stress the need for environmental conservation, and combat illegal poaching.
During his time with the U.N., Adiatu traveled to Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique and the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, with the shortest trip lasting a week. While the U.N. received funds for these efforts, Adiatu said there was never enough money to fully support them, so volunteers would also support themselves in other countries by helping the communities farm or completing other work.
“Because of the passion we have, we’d engage the community and help them with other stuff they needed to do while we educated them [about] environmental sanitation and how to manage the environment,” he said.
Adiatu eventually decided to move on from volunteering because he wanted to pursue more education in his field, but he had trouble finding what he was looking for at his local university. Instead, a professor suggested studying abroad and finding a program in the United States that would fit what was in his head — that mixture of environmental studies and city planning.
So Adiatu started applying for programs in the U.S. He knew a fellow student from his master’s class who was studying at Minnesota State University, Mankato, so he decided to apply there.
“I looked at all the classes and saw that it would best fit what I really needed,” he said. “In three or four months, I found myself in the U.S. at MNSU.”
Using what he’s learning
Adiatu started his master’s program at MNSU in August 2018, so he’s about halfway through the program now. He said so far, it has been “wonderful.”
“Now I’m turning my passion into where I actually want to be,” he said. “The things I’m learning so far, and the things that I’m still [going to] learn … I feel equipped. I feel more skilled. I feel like if I go back to Nigeria, there’s a whole lot of things that I would propose to the government and that would be of help to the state, to the city, or to the organizations where I’d work.”
During one of Adiatu’s classes earlier this year, he met St. Peter Community Development Director Russ Wille, who came to give a presentation. Adiatu approached Wille after class to ask if there were any internship opportunities with the city, and Wille emailed him back a few weeks later to ask if he would be interested in working on the city’s Minnesota GreenSteps Cities project. This voluntary challenge is for cities to commit to becoming more environmentally sustainable.
“I looked into it and saw that it was something that I would be interested in doing,” Adiatu said. “It’s actually in my area of interest. The GreenSteps program is what every city should adopt.”
Adiatu started working as an intern for St. Peter on July 25. He is spearheading the GreenSteps Cities effort, though Wille and City Administrator Todd Prafke are also involved.
“I’m most grateful for everyone who has helped me in the city,” he said, with thanks specifically to Wille and Prafke. “They set the ball rolling for me, and it’s been a wonderful experience so far.”
Adiatu explained that cities across Minnesota are able to work toward a “GreenSteps” designation by documenting the ways they’re embracing sustainable, environmentally conscious policies and practices. There are five levels, with the first level simply being that the city is committing to becoming involved with the program. From there, cities work toward implementing the program’s 29 “best practices,” with categories such as enhancing a city’s trails system, encouraging renewable energy and minimizing pollutants in rainwater run-off. The more practices a city implements, the higher level it reaches, until it is a level five city.
“It’s just basically to help ensure that each city has sustainable development goals, in whatever projects they carry out,” he said.
While a city only receives “bragging rights” for hitting level five, Adiatu said it’s still beneficial to be part of the program as St. Peter focuses on renewable, sustainable practices.
“[In St. Peter], we care about people’s lives,” he said. “That’s why we [want to join] this program, so that people can realize that the city as an entity is really doing wonderfully well in terms of making sure that we have a clean, resilient environment.”
Right now, Adiatu said the majority of work is simply documenting what St. Peter already does — which is a lot. The city already did the work of reaching level during its Aug. 12 City Council meeting, when the council approved a resolution to go ahead with the project.
From there, Adiatu will continue documenting and helping the city reach higher levels, until it comes to the point where it has to implement even more practices. Then, he’ll be able to work with the city to figure out how it should best make these continued efforts. It is possible, he added, that the city could reach level four or five within a year.
“What I’ve seen so far, glancing through the city’s website, they’ve already achieved a lot,” he said. “It is possible for the city to achieve this goal.”
Looking forward
Adiatu said he hopes to continue with his internship as long as he is studying at MNSU and then perhaps stay longer to have even more opportunity to use what he has learned.
“As long as I’m a student at MNSU, I’d want to stay with the project, because it’s a win-win for the city of the St. Peter and for my career as well,” he said. “Gaining a lot of experience as a planner is very, very important, and that’s what I’m doing right now.”
Whether he chooses to stay another year after graduating to continue his work in the U.S., Adiatu does want to eventually take what he has learned back to Nigeria.
“My country needs radical planning,” he said. “There’s a whole lot that needs to be done in Nigeria."