The Cleveland American Legion will be holding a 100-year anniversary celebration on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Born on the battlefields of France during end of World War I, the national American Legion organization is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, a milestone shared by Cleveland’s Ray Keenan Post 207.
In commemoration, the Cleveland Legion will hold a celebration. All are invited to attend, said Jack Zimmerman, Post 207 Commander.
“The American Legion was based on the camaraderie formed during war service and was dedicated to ensuring veterans and their families received a fair deal,” said Zimmerman. “It is as relevant today as it was a century ago.”
The event will begin at 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on the city’s North West corner along Hwy. 99. In the park will be a short ceremony. Afterward, the Cleveland Legion and other area Legions will march the six blocks to the Legion Post building in downtown Cleveland.
From 4-5 p.m. at the Legion hall will be a social hour and membership drive. From 5-7:30 p.m. will be a freewill donation dinner hosted by Ladies Auxiliary Post. From 8-11:30 p.m., the Legion will have karaoke and dancing in the back parking lot.
“It’s a good opportunity to remind people that our Legion is not just a bar,” said Greg Davis, whose mother, a WWII combat nurse, was a member of the Cleveland Legion while he is a member of the Sons of the American Legion. “It gives thousands of dollars to school organizations and helps with community events, like Cherry Creek Day, student scholarships, Boys and Girls State, Bingo Night fundraiser for the After Prom party and more.”
The national Legion organization was formed on March 15, 1919, in Paris, France, by a thousand officers and men of the American Expeditionary Forces (A. E. F.).
The Legion played the leading role in the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly known as the "G.I. Bill." In addition to organizing commemorative events, members provide assistance at Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals and clinics. It has also historically promoted Americanism, individual obligation to the community, state, and nation; peace and good will.
The Cleveland Legion organized on Sept. 15, 1919. Temporary officers selected until a charter was granted were Frank Flowers, chairman; Rudolph Flowers, treasurer and Harry Allan, secretary.
When the charter was granted in 1921, members also included Elmo Perkins, Frank Matejcek, Jacob Block, Walter Schultis, Blaine Schultis, Walter Mathews, Ben Mathews, John Mathews, George Mathews, Lyle Hankins, Clarence Wendelschafer, Simon Biehn, Elmo Ponwith, Ivan Hankins and Morgan Lloyd.
Ray Keenan, for whom Post 207 was named, was a soldier from Cleveland killed in action in France in 1918.