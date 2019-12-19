Nicollet County is entering into a new agreement with River View Sanitation in its rural recycling program, which serves Lafayette, Klossner, St. Goerge and Courtland.
This new agreement allows Nicollet County to keep its rural recycling costs in check while providing the same 24/7 service. There will now be three 8-yard containers replacing the blue 20-yard container. The old system required a separate transportation truck with a deadhead trip in it. The new system will allow the River View Sanitation recycling truck to empty or service the containers and keep on going to the next stop.
The items and materials recycled have not changed. Cardboard, paper, mixed paper, magazines, aluminum, steel and tin cans, glass and plastics Nos. 1, 2 and 5s only.
“For glass and metal containers, an easy thing to remember is, ‘If it’s a food or beverage container, then it is recyclable,’” said Tri-County Waste Director Al Christensen. “But for plastics, it needs to be Nos. 1, 2 or 5 only. Nos. 3, 4, 6 and 7 are not currently recyclable or they have no end markets.”
He added, “No Christmas lights or extension cords, no shredded paper, no diapers or pet waste, no hazardous materials, no TVs, computers or tires, no construction demo, no plastic bags and no batteries.”
Residents are asked to put recyclables in the container loose and not tied up in a bag. For more information, contact the Tri-County Office at 507-381-9196 or at its Facebook page. Use the Nicollet County Waste Wizard to find where to dispose of or recycle most items.