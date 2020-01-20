A 17-year-old girl from St. Peter was reportedly killed in a crash just north of Nicollet Monday.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, at about 11:21 a.m., the unidentified juvenile was driving her car southbound along Hwy. 111, near mile post 4, while a tractor truck, driven by 62-year-old John Eugene Magnan, of Eagle Lake, was northbound. The two vehicles reportedly collided.
The 17-year-old was declared dead by personnel on scene. Magnan was uninjured.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and no alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol report. The Minnesota Department of Transportation indicated the road was covered with ice throughout Monday.
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, Nicollet Fire Department, and MnDOT joined the State Patrol at the scene. MnDOT closed the road Monday afternoon.