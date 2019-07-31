Citing concerns about safety and parking congestion, the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a bid on a new parking lot at the Government Center in St. Peter during its meeting last week.
The county has planned for some time to construct a new off-street parking lot to accommodate staff and customer needs. Over the years, several properties were purchased on the east side of Front Street where a lot could be developed. The project will be funded through the county’s reserve funds.
According to County Administrator Ryan Krosch, the county received three bids on the project, with the lowest coming from OMG Midwest for roughly $490,700. This bid was significantly under engineer estimates of about $515,000, but much higher than what the county had originally budgeted for the project — closer to $425,000 — in its 2019 budget.
Krosch chalked the difference up to a wet and difficult construction year.
“Contract prices seem to be running high this year across the board for everybody,” he said. “We [still] think it’s a good number.”
Krosch said the work is scheduled to start on Aug. 19 and finish by Nov. 1. He said the project is not very big, so the only thing that might delay the process was bad weather.
“The whole plan was to do it all in one year,” he said. “If we did have that occur where weather didn’t allow us to finish, it wouldn’t be the end of the world to have it sit over the winter.”
Part of the work includes building a retaining wall and ensuring that the lot will sit one-to-two feet above the flood stage, as well as constructing enough drainage to deal with area water levels. This is especially important because of the soil and bedrock underneath the site, which sees significant water movement, particularly when the nearby river floods.
This has been a problem in the parking lot in front of the Nicollet Health and Human Services building, which tends to “heave” during wet springs. The county originally budgeted about $25,000 to install additional tile in that lot as a way of addressing the problem, but Krosch said they are going to wait because it was discovered the original contractor didn’t install all the proper drainage during the construction process. The plan is to have the finishing work done next spring and see if that solves the problem; if not, more tile will be installed.
“This part of the town is not the best place to build parking lots, but it is what it is,” Krosch said, adding that the county has worked with engineering consulting firm ISG to finalize plans for the new lot. “We’re going to try to take measures to eliminate those issues, but you never really know until you build the lot. We’ll see what happens, [but] we’re optimistic.”
Krosch said the new parking lot should have 75 stalls, lights and a crosswalk with flashing lights to allow for a safe route between it and the Government Center.
“Front Street is heavily traveled, and people travel it very fast,” he said. “We’re hoping that we can slow folks down and make it a little more safe.”
He added that another hope is to reduce on-street parking in the area, as well as eliminating cars parked in front of area residents’ houses.
“We desperately do need the additional parking spaces,” he said. “It gets really packed around here.”
Krosch said that his plan for the lot includes opening it up as public parking on evenings and weekends. In the past, the county discouraged public parking in the lots around its St. Peter buildings, particularly because the Nicollet Sheriff’s Office needed to have space to conduct its operations at all times. But Krosch said he didn’t see “any problems” with allowing the new lot to be utilized during events, such as when the Capitol Room or St. Peter Art Center was hosting something.
“I think this’ll be a good option for them,” he said.