While the last hire did not work out for the long-term as hoped, River’s Edge leadership is trusting its process and aims to find the right CEO for the future this time around.
The River’s Edge Hospital Commission voted to approve a staff proposed process to hire a new CEO by the end of February. The process involves crafting a job description and CEO profile, deciding on a salary range, taking applicants, conducting phone interviews and then bringing in candidates for in-person interviews.
It’s mostly the same process that was used in hiring Joe Stratton in May 2020. That proved to be an ill fit for the hospital, and Stratton was released from his contract six months later.
Staff leadership and the board did take time to reevaluate the hiring process, but the group ultimately decided that it still can work. Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Holden noted that the process was used to hire the CEO before Stratton, George Rohrich, who led one of the most successful periods in the hospital’s history.
“It’s been a process that worked for us in the past. It allows us to be very thorough,” Holden said.
There are a couple tweaks to the process this time, though. First, as a normal part of the process, the Hospital Commission reviewed the salary range, and, based on similar hospitals in Minnesota, the group chose to increase the numbers. The last range was $195,000 to $250,000, and the new range is $205,000 to $280,000.
“The discussion on that was that this new range is in line with the scale we use from the Minnesota Hospital Association with the annual cost of living adjustment,” Holden said.
Chief Human Resources Officer Jackie Kimmet noted a couple other new features of the process this time around.
Here are a couple things that we are doing differently this time.
“We sent out 1,300 letters to current CEOs in the United States to let them know of our open position,” she said. “Hopefully we will get more interest from CEOs who may not have been looking for a new position but see ours and are interested in what we are doing here at River’s Edge.”
She added, “We are also going to change our interview questions to focus more on our culture and what we are looking for in a CEO.”
The job will be posted until Jan. 17, and then a scoring committee (with staff and commission members) will review the applications, before selecting candidates for phone interviews. After the phone interviews, candidates will be narrowed down to finalists, who will be brought in for in-person interviews. If all goes to plan, contract negotiations will take place Feb. 15-19 and the commission will vote on the new CEO contract Feb. 24.