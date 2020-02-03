With the day dedicated to love right around the corner, a group of people at the St. Peter Community Center discussed words for “love” you won’t find on candy conversation hearts.
Led by Pastor Jack Kelly, of St. Peter Lutheran Church, “What is Love? Lecture/discussions to help couples understand and offer the gift of love” is a four-part series that kicked off Jan. 30. The series is based on the “The Four Loves,” by C.S. Lewis, the 20th century author perhaps best known for “The Chronicles of Narnia” series.
Sprinkled with references to pertinent popular music, such as “Love stinks” and “What’s love got to do with this?” Kelly’s talk previewed the four sessions to come, each based on a classical Greek word for love. The word for the evening was “storge” (STOR-gay), which can be simply defined as affection. Lewis described it as something that “wraps around you like a blanket, almost like sleep.”
The next session will discuss “philia,” or friendship, which Lewis describes as “a relationship between souls side by side.” Next will be “eros,” or romantic love, “a soaring and iridescent feeling,” in Lewis’s words. Lewis calls these three the “natural loves.” The final love, “agape” (a-GAH-pay) Lewis describes as divine love, “not a hunger that needs to be filled but a fullness that gives away.”
In spite of the technical language, “This isn’t an academic exercise,” Kelly told the group of about 25. “This is just about us growing together.”
Kelly went on to describe storge as the love demonstrated within families, love that mellows people and greases the skids of relationships.
“It’s a really good gift of love,” he said.
His wife, Cari, jumped in. “You are Dr. Storge,” she said, citing his fondness for snuggling with their children and their dog, as well as remembering important dates.
“That is one of the challenges of our society,” she said. “There are more and more people who have never experienced this.”
Another participant, Cindy Block, recalled her childhood in a reserved German family. When she married her husband, Roger, they started a new tradition of hugging her parents when they parted. While they were surprised at first, they seemed to grow to love the hugs, the St. Peter resident said.
Storge love is often demonstrated in Christian churches, said Kelly, who has led his congregation for about 10 months. “Ultimately [storge] wants to get us ready for the fourth love – the divine love,” he said. Projecting a photo of a popular pasta dish on a screen, he likened storge to the spaghetti noodles that form a nest for the “higher” loves represented by the meat sauce.
It also has limitations. Storge assumes that if it gives, it will receive in return. It keeps score, said one participant. It is jealous and can become an idol, Kelly said.
After the session, St. Peter resident Norm Kuhlman said he thinks the series will be helpful in daily life. Another participant, Melissa Tollefson, of Mankato, said, “Pastor Kelly is teaching us about a timely topic when the world needs it most.”