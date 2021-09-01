Almost 22 years since the former St. Peter wastewater treatment ponds were discontinued, the city has found a partner willing to take the land over.
The City Council agreed Aug. 23 to sell the land to Warren W. West Revocable Trust in the amount of $325,000. The trust intends to repurpose the land, located around south of Paul's Creek and north of Hwy. 99 on the east side of the Minnesota River (in St. Peter boundaries but part of Le Sueur County) for the purpose of hunting and natural use.
"It seems like a pretty decent deal, from my perspective, based on what we’re getting and what the property is going to be used for," Mayor Chuck Zieman said of the sale. The council voted to approve the sale in open session after discussing it in a closed session earlier.
"I think the council is happy to find someone that will keep the property in a way that the community is used to," City Administrator Todd Prafke said. "There is a lot of wildlife at and near this property, so I think the council is happy that will seemingly continue. This is close to what the DNR had originally planned for utilization of the property."
Warren West is the founder of West & Mager Insurance and Financial Services, which is headquartered in St. Peter. The West family owns lands adjacent to the wastewater ponds already.
For the past several years, the the wastewater ponds property, about 296 acres in size, has been listed for sale with some interest but no offers acceptable to the city. The city then changed realtors to Whitetail Properties Real Estate, which specializes in the sale of properties for hunting, ranging, farming and timber use.
That change helped generate additional interest in the property, and the city saw three offers over the last six months. All offers were discussed in closed sessions, but Prafke indicated this was the offer the council felt best served the city and the land.
The $325,000 will go toward the city's Park Land Dedication Fund, which was decided by the council years ago when the land first went up for sale.
In addition to the now empty wastewater ponds, the land has been home to a shooting range utilized by local law enforcement for training. The city found an alternative option, spending about $1,000 a year to move training to Caribou Gun Club.
The council will not need to take any further action, assuming the transition of the property from the city to the private party goes smoothly.
"I don't have a timeline," Prafke said. "I would expect within the next 30-45 days."