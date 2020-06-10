After a patient escaped monitoring at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center May 28 and was later allegedly spotted trespassing in a resident’s home May 29, the Minnesota Department of Human Services and the city of St. Peter talked to the St. Peter Herald about policies related to notifying the public during these situations.
The city
It’s a discussion the city of St. Peter has come back to many times over the more than two decades that Todd Prafke has been the city administrator. To a large extent, the city’s hands are tied.
“We do not have a defined policy on that,” Prafke said. “However, our practice has been, if we have knowledge or belief that a walkaway (from the treatment center) is going to stay in the area, then we provide an alert. If we have knowledge that they or not, we do not issue an alert. That is based on a longstanding history with the treatment center.”
“In 21 years, and I’m speaking without checking the data here, I believe this is the first walkaway we’ve seen that didn’t immediately leave the area,” Prafke added.
Councilor Brad DeVos brought up the question of the city’s policy at one of its recent council meetings; he had gotten a question from one of his constituents. The council ultimately decided that it would have a discussion on the topic at a future meeting, in order to determine if the city is doing the most it can.
Prafke noted that the city isn’t privy to significant information, due to state privacy laws protecting the patients.
“I don’t know what value everybody knowing everything brings, and that’s a fair question that our council will need to grapple with. Can we provide useful information?” Prafke said. “What information should be the city’s responsibility to provide when the city does not control the information? That’s not an abdication of responsibility; it’s a question about quantity and quality of information.”
The DHS
For its part, the Department of Human Services, while being responsible for the patients and the facility, also needs to abide by privacy laws. In fact, the DHS cannot share information about a missing patient at all; it instead shares info with law enforcement, which can then send it out to the community.
“We must rely on law enforcement to notify the community if a patient or client goes missing from campus or during an authorized outing off campus,” said Forensic Services Executive Director Carol Olson. “The DHS facilities on the St. Peter campus are treatment facilities, not corrections facilities. As such, federal and state patient data privacy laws prohibit us from sharing private information about patients or clients with the public.”
According to the DHS, nine patients have walked away from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center since the beginning of 2015, including two in 2020.
“While always a serious and urgent matter when a patient leaves the campus without authorization or doesn’t return from an outing as expected, such incidents are uncommon,” Olson noted. “On any given day, 70 men and women (20 percent of our patient population) live outside the secure perimeter and have liberty to move about the campus and to take supervised and unsupervised outings off campus. Another 20 percent of the patient population has earned some independent liberty on campus. This freedom is an important part of their therapy as these patients gradually prepare to be provisionally discharged to less restrictive settings and return to life in the community.”
She added, “We monitor these transitional patients closely and carefully and restrict liberties whenever treatment teams have cause for concern. Still, we cannot eliminate all flight risk.”
Olson said that the DHS’ top priority when a patient goes missing is the safety of the public. The Office of Special Investigations works closely with law enforcement and also independently to locate the patient. It provides real-time updates to law enforcement whenever there is new information.
“But we must rely on law enforcement agencies to keep the community informed and updated,” Olson said.
These are the specific steps taken when a patient goes missing:
• If a patient goes missing while on an off-campus outing, the DHS calls 911 immediately to alert law enforcement.
• If a patient is unaccounted for on campus, the DHS stops all patient movement if necessary; notifies all available program staff of a missing patient; secures the patient’s room; and begins searching campus buildings and grounds.
• If the patient is wearing a GPS tracking monitor, the DHS notify security services.
• The DHS notifies its Office of Special Investigations, which works closely with law enforcement and also begins its own efforts to locate the patient.
• The DHS completes a Minnesota Missing Persons Report and provide the St. Peter Police Department or other law enforcement agencies having jurisdiction with other important data about the patient.
• The DHS asks law enforcement to enter a temporary felony warrant for escape from custody into National Crime Information Center System database.
• The DHS notifies former victims who have asked to be warned under certain circumstances.
• The DHS also contacts the committing court and the patient’s social worker or county case manager.
If residents want to see a change to this process, they might be best suited to start contacting their legislators. Olson noted, “The state and federal privacy laws that prohibit us from notifying the public under these circumstances are beyond our ability to reevaluate.”