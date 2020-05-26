Amid growing public health concerns related to the coronavirus, summer festivities across the state of Minnesota have been canceled.
More than one in three Minnesota county fairs have already been scrapped, as well as the state’s largest celebration: the Minnesota State Fair. In a wave of new cancellations following the state fair’s closure, the Nicollet County Fair Board announced that their long-time county festival was canceled on Tuesday.
“Due to the current COVID-19 concerns and stipulations, along with the 2020 Minnesota State Fair cancellation, the 2020 Nicollet County Fair scheduled for August 5-9, 2020 has been postponed until August 2021,” said Nicollet County Fair Board President Windy Block. “This difficult decision was made with the health of participants and guests attending our fair as our greatest concern.”
In previous years, the Nicollet County Fair drew in large crowds with various attractions, including a carnival, demolition derby and tractor pulls. One of the most prominent events at the fair and county fairs across the state have been the 4-H animal showcases. At these showcases, kids and teens would demonstrate their animal husbandry knowledge and skills through showing judges and fairgoers the livestock they raised.
While the news was a disappointment, Nicollet County 4-H Extension Educator Dianna Kennedy spoke in support of the fair board’s decision and announced plans to create an alternative for 4-H youth to showcase their animal projects.
“The cancellation of the Minnesota State Fair on Friday and now the Nicollet County Fair is sad news for Nicollet County 4-H,” said Kennedy.. “The loss of these summer traditions and community events are deeply disappointing for many of our members, families, volunteers and community partners. We know this was a difficult decision for the Nicollet County Fairboard and we support their decision to cancel the 2020 Nicollet County Fair due to the COVID-19 health pandemic.”
“While there will be no fair, we are committed to offering an alternative for Nicollet County youth to showcase their learning and achievements locally in August,” she continued. “Our 4-H members will continue to work on their projects. In partnership with the fair board, we will find a way to celebrate their effort and ensure a pathway to state showcase events. The details of these showcases, whether they be online or in-person or a combination of both, will be determined over the next few weeks.”
Though the Nicollet County Fair has shut down its plans for the season, in neighboring Le Sueur County, the fair board is continuing its plans to hold the fair. The board announced that the festival would be on for the time being and the board won’t need to make a final decision until next month.
“We don’t have to make our decision until the first week of July to make sure that everything can still happen,” said Le Sueur County Fair President Chad Waska. “We’re just seeing if the governor will open up large gatherings, and as of right now, 4-H is closed through June, and [we’re] waiting to see if we can have animals at our fair or not. If there’s no 4-H, and we can’t have large gatherings, then there’s no fair, but we’re still hopeful that the governor will open things up.”
If restrictions are loosened, Waska said the fair would proceed so long as the safety standards could be met. If the fair could not be held, the fair board may explore other alternatives. Waska said there had been discussion of a virtual event in case of a cancellation, but those types of discussions were still preliminary.
“We’re not canceling quite yet, but we’re going forward optimistically,” said Waska.