How did sheep in New Zealand, women artisans in Nepal and a St. Peter business owner help needy animals in Mankato?
They all came together in the form of a wooden slingshot and soft felt balls to raise $2,500 for Mending Spirits Animal Rescue in Mankato late last year. Jess Zimmerman is owner and creator of the Etsy shop, The Handcrafted Buffalo. She opened the online shop nearly three years ago to sell her handmade felt flowers and garlands and her older sister Brit’s paper arts. The business has steadily grown.
“So when this Christmas came around, we were at a place that we could start giving back,” said Zimmerman, a librarian and adjunct instructor at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato.
Human mom to several rescued animals, she contacted Mending Spirits personnel last fall for permission to do a fundraiser for the organization — $1 from every online order in November and December 2019. At the time, she hoped to raise $600 for the group from whom she adopted her dog Petey. She more than quadrupled that goal.
Kristy Olson, who serves in a host of roles for the all-volunteer animal rescue group, said that the funds were used, in consultation with Zimmerman, in their “Help Them Heal” program for special needs animals. For instance, a German Shepherd named Briar Rose came to the organization in December. She needed nearly $800 of dental work. She has since been adopted, as have two kittens, Emmet and Elliot, who came in sick and emaciated and needed round-the-clock care.
Tay, a Chihuahua mix, was surrendered for disposal after being hit by a car. But Mending Spirits rescued her, spending nearly $1,000 to address her medical needs. Her adoption is pending.
“A donation of that size is truly an honor,” Olson said. “There are no words capable of describing this act of generosity.”
One of Zimmerman’s offerings, the slingshot, had sold well the year before. That drew the attention of Etsy shoppers as well as bloggers, who highlighted the slingshot on their sites.
On the first day of the fundraiser, she had sold 300 slingshots alone, and a thousand by the end of the week. Suddenly, Zimmerman’s St. Peter home became a slingshot factory, with groups of friends and family members at packaging stations in the kitchen and living room, while she fulfilled additional orders in her colorful, tidy craft room. By the end of the fundraiser, she had sold 3,300 slingshots that, along with other orders, allowed her to make the sizeable donation.
While it meant less sleep and some stress, “It was exciting,” she said. “I’ve always been a roll-with-the-punches kinda person,” she said. She credits her farm upbringing for her resiliency and work ethic. She also expressed appreciation for her postal carrier and other post office workers who cheerfully processed hundreds of shipments at a time.
What made the slingshot so popular? Zimmerman attributes it to nostalgia for classic, interactive and non-electronic toys. Her felt garlands — strings of colorful balls and charming shapes like buffalo, ducklings and strawberries — top Etsy felt garland sales in Minnesota. Zimmerman also sells items at craft shows and in half a dozen physical stores.
Zimmerman has invested time and effort into securing that felt, which is made from wool grown in New Zealand. Farmers there ship it raw to a woman-run felt factory in Nepal, the only such factory there certified by GoodWeave to adhere to fair labor practices. Not only did she like the factory’s pro-women stance, but she’s found them to be responsive to her requests for new felt shapes. She’ll send sketches of what she wants, then they’ll send prototypes and make revisions until she’s satisfied.
Zimmerman said she is likely to do a fundraiser again this Christmas season for an animal rescue group, though she’s not sure which one. Nor does she know what might be this year’s run-away best selling item, but you can be sure she is already looking for inspiration from the artisans and the sheep.