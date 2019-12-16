Culligan Ultrapure, a third-generation water treatment business, announces its acquisition of Culligan Water of St. Peter. The Ultrapure team said it's excited to welcome their new customers and begin providing them with "unequaled technology and service."
“As a dealership driven by our commitments to safety, quality, reliability and outstanding customer service, we are extremely excited to be joining Culligan Ultrapure,” said Kris Davis, General Manager of Culligan Ultrapure of St. Peter.
Current St. Peter customers will keep all existing products and services but can expect expanded offerings, according to a release from the company. Customers will "benefit from the acquisition by transitioning into a company with a larger staff and support network, as well as additional service options, which will allow for a more personalized experience."
Driessen Water EVP/COO, Mike Herman, said of the acquisition, “Providing satisfaction to customers will always be our team’s top priority. We want this transition to be as smooth as possible, so we’re prepared to help with any questions or concerns that may arise.”
Since opening its doors in 1966, Culligan Ultrapure notes itself as being "one of the most experienced water treatment companies in the nation." The company says its "localized approach to residential, commercial and industrial water treatment has resulted in substantial growth.,"
Culligan Ultrapure now operates 24 stores in four states, including Minnesota, Indiana, Texas and Ohio.