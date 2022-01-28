spotlight St. Peter Winterfest Medallion Hunt Clue No. 1 Philip Weyhe Philip Weyhe Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jan 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jay Zender, of State Farm Insurance in St. Peter, is the 2022 Winterfest Medallion Hunt sponsor. See him at this State Farm web page.Clue No. 1 – Friday, Jan. 28It is time once again for the treasure seekers to cheer,The winter medallion is hidden for an 18th consecutive year.18 is a special number as the medallion hunters embark,Especially when you look at the names of many a city park.People and events of the 1800’s that most parks adorn,But also from the 18th century when our country was born. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Philip Weyhe St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now MnDOT updates St. Peter on Hwy. 169/22 and 169/99 intersection project Nowell leads city of St. Peter 100 years after 1st female mayor Second-half scoring barrage lifts Saints over Waseca Saints 1st-half struggles lead to 2nd loss of the season City eyes Broadway/Sunrise roundabout, needs county support Upcoming Events Jan 28 Pfeffler Fri, Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28 Pfeffer Fri, Jan 28, 2022 Jan 29 Youth Ice Fishing Contest Sat, Jan 29, 2022 Jan 30 Game Day Sun, Jan 30, 2022 Jan 31 Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Mon, Jan 31, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. St. Peter Herald Morning Report Delivered Wednesday and Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists