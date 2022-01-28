St. Peter Winterfest Medallion 2022 - Sponsored.jpg

Jay Zender, of State Farm Insurance in St. Peter, is the 2022 Winterfest Medallion Hunt sponsor. See him at this State Farm web page.

Clue No. 1 – Friday, Jan. 28

It is time once again for the treasure seekers to cheer,

The winter medallion is hidden for an 18th consecutive year.

18 is a special number as the medallion hunters embark,

Especially when you look at the names of many a city park.

People and events of the 1800’s that most parks adorn,

But also from the 18th century when our country was born.

Recommended for you

Load comments