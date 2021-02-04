City of St. Peter leaders continue to be concerned that the community’s available housing stock doesn’t meet demand, but a couple new residential projects in 2021 should at least contribute to a solution.
At Traverse Green, a city-developed subdivision in northwest St. Peter, outside developer Community Asset Development Group, LLC, intends to put up a mixture of multi-family and twin townhomes. Not too far away, at the privately developed Windor Pond neighborhood, Volk Building, Inc. is finishing a third addition and is now looking at a 12-lot fourth addition.
It’s welcome progress for a community that can use more living spaces at all financial levels.
“Comprehensively, we have a lack of multi-family. In October 2019, the vacancy rate of our multi-family units was under 2%,” Community Development Director Russ Wille said. “And if you took an inventory of single-family lots in development for sale outside Traverse Green, you’d find less than a handful.”
Traverse Green
Traverse Green, up to this point, has been a city-led development for single-family homes. Similar to the Washington Terrace and Nicollet Meadows neighborhoods, the city built up the infrastructure and partnered with developers (nonprofit or for profit) to build and sell homes. As homes popped up in those first two neighborhoods, they sold quickly, but it’s been slower going at Traverse Green recently.
“There has been no action on the single-family development,” Wille said. “We have 20 of 59 lots that have been developed (at Traverse Green). Our speculative homes, we sold all three at a loss (in 2020).”
One or two Habitat for Humanity homes will be built in the neighborhood each year, but it’s not enough to fill up the neighborhood at the rate the city would like. With the spec homes not selling at value, rather than moving forward with more spec homes, the city’s Economic Development Authority and City Council are hoping outside developers can take the reins.
The council locked into a development agreement with Community Asset Development Group in 2020. The developer purchased 12.8 acres in the undeveloped part of the neighborhood, and it intends to build 66 multi-family units — a mix of multi-family and twin home townhomes — as part of an apartment structure. A potential second 66-unit structure may also be constructed after the first one is complete.
As an incentive for the developer, the city agreed to establish a TIF district in the development area, meaning the developer will be reimbursed for certain costs, based on the increase to property values in the project area. The developers will be reimbursed up to a maximum of $2.1 million.
As part of that TIF agreement, at least 20% of the residential units in the project must be occupied or available for occupancy by persons whose incomes do not exceed 50% of the county median. In other words, at least a fifth of the units must be considered affordable.
One hiccup for the city and developer in this project is the building of public services into the project area, specifically sewer lines. The city is obligated to extend the sewer line system to reach the new development area, but along the way, the sewer line would run into property that has not been annexed into city limits.
This means the city must either come to an agreement with the property owners or take action to annex the land, take ownership of the easement area and then install the lines. There is one property owner the city has not come to terms with, so the council may be voting at its Feb. 8 meeting to annex the land.
Either way, the city has a path to completing the public works project, but it might take longer without cooperation from the property owners.
Windsor Pond
Things are less complicated at Windor Pond, where private developer Volk Building is continuing to move forward. The first two additions to the neighborhood were completed by Valley View Land Company, which began work in 2002. By 2004, the original 22 single-family lots were mostly under construction or finished, and Valley View went ahead on an addition 34 single-family lots.
Before that second addition finished, Volk Building (under Windsor Homes, LLC) purchased the remaining undeveloped property and got to work on a third addition. Now that the third addition is near completion, the developer is looking ahead to a 12-lot fourth addition.
The City Council approved a development agreement at its Jan. 25 meeting.
As part of the addition, the remainder of Victoria Street will be constructed, along with an extension on Windsor Lane. The city’s Public Works Development said adequate water, wastewater, stormwater and electrical services can be installed/extended to serve the new properties.
The City Council was highly complimentary of the work done at Windor Pond, where home values sometimes exceed $300,000.
“I really like this neighborhood a lot,’ Councilor Keri Johnson said. “It’s good to see more development happening.”
Councilor Stephen Grams agreed.
“I looked at buying one of those houses when I initially moved to St. Peter, and they are really nice homes,” Grams said.
Community Development Director Wille added that the neighborhood represents the highest value per net acre in the community. He said it’s “a very good return for the city of St. Peter.”