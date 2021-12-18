An Arizona man was accused of sending numerous angry and threats of violence to a Nicollet County victim and their family and traveling across the country to stalk them.
Trevor Cole Rodriguez, 36, was charged with a felony for stalking, two felony counts for threats of violence, two felony counts of harassment and three counts of gross misdemeanor for harassment inciting a reasonable fear of substantial bodily harm.
According to a criminal complaint, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received over 20 text messages sent to the victim by Rodriguez. He allegedly used various phone applications to mask his phone number while making calls and sending texts and had also been constantly calling the victim’s place of employment.
Some of the collected messages sent to the victim included insults and vague warnings. One appeared to threaten an acid attack, reading “… nobody will ever want you when Im done I will help you with them ugly bags under your lazy eyes with a acid wash turns the skin into like a hot wax.”
Multiple messages included threats to shoot the victim if they didn’t take a plane to meet the messenger. One read “I’m going to try calling you one last time and you should have a flight in the next few hours or pay my truck and upgrade my loans or I will be there tonight to put this slug in your head.”
Several of the texts allegedly sent by Rodriguez included claims that he was at the victim’s workplace and that he was not in Yuma and could see the victim’s car from where he was parked.
The victim told police that they didn’t believe Rodriguez was in the area, but that he could be willing to drive to Minnesota because he was unstable due to drug use. They were afraid he might show up when their birthday arrived.
More texts were reportedly sent to the victim during the investigation including two pictures of a rifle and a magazine followed by the message“all for u.” Another message appeared to threaten the victim’s family.
Rodriguez allegedly had a lengthy history of harassment against the victim. On Jan. 11, 2019, Nicollet County Law Enforcement received a call from the victim reporting threatening messages from Rodriguez. A male later called for a welfare check on the victim on Jan. 16, 2019 from an Arizona area code. Investigators suspect the call came from Rodriquez after not getting a response from the victim. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office also reported that Rodriguez called for a welfare check on June 20, 2021 and requested they locate the victim on July 10, 2021.
A witness then told law enforcement July 31 that they believed Rodriguez traveled from Minensota to Arizona and was watching their residence. They said that had described what was located in front of the residence, knew specific times the witness left their home and they had seen Rodriguez’ vehicle around the city of New Ulm. They called a second time that day to report threatening messages Rodriguez was sending to the victim.
Law Enforcement was then contacted by the victim on Sept. 30 to report the threats and again on Oct. 5. The victim said Rodriguez was messaging their family as well and had used a false phone number to threaten the victim.
A warrant was issued for Rodriguez on Nov. 15 and a remote bail hearing was held on Dec. 6. Rodriguez’ initial appearance before the court is scheduled for Dec. 20.