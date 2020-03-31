Reflected on television and in songs, stereotypes about school “lunch ladies” have left many of them wanting to change their title to something more fashionable, like "school nutrition professional."
But while quartet of Cleveland School’s kitchen staff and their director Monica Manzey don’t mind the label, they want to break free from the typecast that surrounds it.
“I’ve heard some jokes about lunch ladies. It’s the hairnet,” said Marilyn Holicky, who has 25 years of service in the Cleveland School kitchen. “But that’s what we are. It doesn’t bother me, just so they don’t call you ‘crabby old lunch lady.’”
With several options on the menu—sometimes ones that came from student input—and a salad bar to boot, Manzey’s goal of making her department more glamorous has succeeded.
“When I grew up, I said I would never be a lunch lady because they had this stereotype,” said Nina Williams, who has served at Cleveland for three years and is the youngest of the group. “It was slap it on, and you are going to eat it.’ There were no choices. You got whatever they decided to whip up. But then I came here, and I said ‘this is nothing like it.’ It’s a totally different game.”
The food program is an important ingredient for Cleveland School. Between 400 and 450 students and staff go through the lunch line every school day. In addition, another 125 to 150 eat breakfast there.
Besides meals in the morning and at noon, the Cleveland kitchen crew prepares and delivers snack carts for preschoolers, K-6 graders and for kids in after-school childcare. They also cook dinners for special events, like sports banquets. They prepare food for staff during late starts and conferences, for other extracurricular activities and programs and for community education events and more. They even provide food for a daycare, several blocks away.
Team members stagger their morning start, depending upon their duties. Holicky begins her day at 7 am, but Manzey is already preparing for the day by then. Margo Mauser, who retired from St. Peter schools and then started at Cleveland five years ago and whose responsibilities include the salad bar, starts a half hour earlier. Williams, who kids know as “the snack cart girl” comes in a 9 am, a half hour before dishwasher Dee Schuttloffel—who has been with the school for 10 years and 18 years in the deli at Minnesota State University, Mankato before that—begins her day.
Manzey has a month’s worth of daily menus pasted on a kitchen wall, and the staff works off recipes. The night before, they stack carts with ingredients, so the meals will be ready to plug and play the next morning. Once in a while, a run to a food store is needed, Holicky admitted, but Manzey said she is so OCD that missing elements almost never happen.
Many of the recipes the school uses come from state guidelines, but the cooks add spices and such to make them more palatable, Manzey said. There is more experimentation with the salad bar, the most unique aspect of the Cleveland kitchen. Even its croutons are home made.
“Cleveland is one of the few schools that offers a salad bar with the meal instead of one or the other,” Mauser said. “We try to make a couple of different pastas a week. You find out what kids like that and don’t like. There are some salads that are a big hit, so we always make a couple of tubs of it so we have enough for the week. But if you really hit a good one that the kids like, it’s gone that first day.”
Williams, who has two elementary children of her own at Cleveland, said that kids get adequate time to eat, but it is harder for the younger ones because they are such “chatterboxes.” But all can be picky at times, and that makes the job challenging as well.
“I had that last night. I don’t like that,” Holicky quoted.
“It makes us laugh,” Williams said, “but Marilyn is really good at saying ‘just try a little bit.’”
To try to keep the food nutritious yet popular too, Manzey encourages her staff to submit ideas.
“All ladies have input, she said. “If they have an idea, bring a recipe. Let’s map it out for 50 students.”
Manzey also solicits involvement from her customer base as well.
“It’s an open door. They can email me, or I will just randomly ask. I get a lot of kids back here, student helpers or just kids walking through the line. “Hey, what would you like for lunch one day?”
While there are lots of food choices, some kids have special diets: gluten free, no lactose, peanut allergies…for them, they have special lunches on standby.
“You just have to know and prepare,” Holicky said.
The work is physical at times, and kitchen can get crowded, Schuttloffel said, both aspects of the work that make it challenging.
“People always visit us around noon. We get deliveries around noon, we get people from the office around noon, and we’re going zip, zip, zip.”
Next year, the kitchen will move into larger facilities in the new addition basement. It won’t have windows, but they can leave the tables set up, something they have to do now in between gym classes.
All agree that Cleveland has great students, and it is them who make being a lunch lady there a rewarding career.
“Their honesty…they will just open up to you,” Holicky said, “and they smile in the morning when they see you. A smile and a hi goes a long way.”