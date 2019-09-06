A St. Peter man is accused of sexually assaulting a victim in 2016 and then doing it again three years later.
Ole Johan Baumberger, 30, is charged with felony third degree criminal sexual conduct for the 2016 incident and fourth and fifth degree criminal sexual conduct for the 2019 incident. Baumberger reportedly admitted to both assaults in an interview with investigators.
According to the complaint, the victim stated that in 2016, she woke up after a party in what was her shared residence at the time, and Baumberger was allegedly performing non-consensual oral sex on her. She did not report that incident and said she moved out of the residence two months later.
Then in 2019, in the early morning hours, at the same residence as the first incident, the victim alleged she woke up to Baumberger performing sexual acts on her with his hands. She reported the incident to police, noting the similar incident from 2016.
In an interview with investigators, Baumberger reportedly said he didn't have any excuses for his behavior and he "just lost control."