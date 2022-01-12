As a former urban planner and current bike commuter and bike shop owner, few are as passionate about promoting cycling as Mark Plotz. Since October, Plotz has been helping the people of St. Peter utilize the city’s bikeable roads and trails as the owner of The Smallest Cog Bicycle Shop.
Easily identifiable by its bright blue siding and façade on 115 Minnesota Ave., The Smallest Cog is the culmination of a three decade love affair with cycling.
After growing up in the Mankato area, Plotz moved to the Washington D.C. area to pursue his career as an urban planner. To beat the highly congested traffic, Plotz commuted to work every day on his trusted bicycle for 20 years. The daily trek amounted to approximately 150-250 miles each week, Plotz estimated.
Giving his bike as much of a workout as himself, Plotz was a frequent patron of the Bicycle Pro Shop in Georgetown. The owner offered Plotz a weekend job to change flat tires and Plotz was quick to accept the opportunity. He worked 24/7, spending five days a week as an urban planner and two as a bike mechanic.
“It was the best job I ever had,” said Plotz. “In urban planning, I spent a lot of time helping cities become more bicycle friendly when really, the way to help cyclists was working on their bikes. In planning, I may go to a city and give a talk, and they may do something in three, five, 10 years, and I’ll never be there to see it … With working on a bike, it’s immediate. You fix a problem, the person comes and picks up their bike, and they’re happy.”
Plotz’ wife Amanda, who is also the manager and co-owner of The Smallest Cog, encouraged him to use the skills he learned and set up his own shop. Once the couple settled in Minnesota, The Smallest Cog was born — but not in St. Peter.
Mark and Amanda Plotz first set up shop in St. Paul, where they operated The Smallest Cog for approximately two years. But the business hit a turning point when the couple gave birth to twin girls. The Plotz family moved closer to Mark’s family in Mankato, and upon seeing the need for a bicycle shop in St. Peter, Plotz reopened the Smallest Cog at its new location in downtown St. Peter last October.
The Smallest Cog has all types of bikes for sale, including e-bikes, city bikes, road and gravel bikes and plus-sized bikes. As a bike mechanic, Plotz will address any problem — from changing a flat tire to a suspension cord rebuild to diagnosing electronic shifting problems and working on e-bikes.
“I have experience in everything. The only thing I won’t work on is something with a gas engine,” said Plotz.
While St. Peter lacked a bicycle shop before The Smallest Cog was established, Plotz said the connectivity of the streets is a great environment for cycling. Most of the city falls within a 3-mile radius, which Plotz said is the magic number when bikes and cars are competitive in congested areas.
“If you draw a 3-mile radius around this shop, you have 90% of St. Peter. There’s just a tremendous amount of potential for increasing bike traffic,” said Plotz. “There’s only one bad road, and that’s Hwy. 169. I wouldn’t recommend people ride on 169, because there’s too much traffic, but every other street in St. Peter is low-traffic, low-speed, perfectly bikeable with a lot of space for a lot of uses.”
He added, “The 3-mile radius is the magic number where the bike and the car are competitive as far as time. Here, that’s not necessarily true, because there’s no congestion, but in a place where I was living, like DC, a bike is going to beat a car every time.”
Plotz himself has firsthand experience of biking in St. Peter as a commuter. Some drivers may recognize the bike shop owner from traveling around town on a white, front-loading cargo bike. The front compartment is capable of carrying loads of up to 300 pounds and has a battery powered assist for transporting heavy cargo.
“I can carry one bike box in my car; I can fit three on here. It’s the best advertising for my business,” said Plotz. “A lot of times, it’s guys in full size pickup trucks with nothing in the back saying, ‘Oh my gosh, a bike can do that?’”