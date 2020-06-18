St. Peter soon-to-be third grader Hailey Detlefsen just wanted to do something good. She accomplished her goal and then some.
In late May, she visited the St. Peter Area Food Shelf to donate $1,067 that she had collected by selling wristbands, with a little bit of help from parents Dave and Julie. Hailey was beaming as she talked about the project.
“I did a fundraiser for the Food Shelf to give them money, because March was Food Shelf month, so they can double their donations,” Hailey said. “I was supposed to start it after we got back from vacation in Florida, but when we got back, everything closed and we couldn’t go to school, so I talked to my friends on my (school messenger) app, and a lot of them bought some, and then we did this thing at my school and sold them there. And my mom put a poster on Facebook, and that’s how we sold more.”
At $3 a piece, Hailey and her parents sold hundreds of the rubber wristbands, each labeled with “Saint Peter Saints.” The wristbands were purchased by Dave and Julie, who wanted to ensure that every single dollar for Hailey’s sales could go toward her donation.
“She came up with the idea in early March or February,” Dave said. “Julie and I were very proud of her. It fills my heart with joy to see her take this on.”
He continued, “The plan was to sell them at school and make posters there. So we ordered them, they got shipped, and we came back from vacation and we were never able to go back to school. So through the app on her iPad, she was able to connect with some kids. And then the school had a vehicle parade, and the principal said we could set up a table, and that’s where she made over $700. Just cars passing by.”
Hailey added, “And people were just giving extra donations with their money. Some people donated like $20 and only took like two bracelets.”
A big donation, like Hailey’s, can go a long way at the area food shelf, as it can get product at discounted rates to help feed individuals and families in the community who need some help. In fact, $1 can pay for three meals. Hailey had a sense of pride and joy for what she and her family accomplished.
“I feel excited, because we raised over 3,000 meals,” she said.