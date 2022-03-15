I am pleased to announce my bid for re-election as Nicollet County Attorney. I began my service to Nicollet County when I joined the Nicollet County Attorney’s Office in 1995 as an Assistant County Attorney before becoming the Chief Deputy County Attorney in 2007. I became County Attorney in October of 2011.
It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Nicollet County as the county attorney. I am seeking the opportunity to continue to serve Nicollet County to make it a better place to live, work and raise a family.
The long-term goals of my office include continuing relationships with community partners to work to combat the important issues facing our community. This includes partnerships to address the rising use of illegal and dangerous drugs in our community, the rising number of individuals facing mental health challenges, and re-engaging kids in education after the challenges of the pandemic. These important issues can only be tackled through important partnerships with law enforcement, county agencies, schools, community providers, and citizens to combine resources and expertise to address these challenges.
I serve on several organizations including the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association Board of Directors, currently serving as President-Elect; the Toward Zero Death Steering Committee; the Equal Access to Justice Committee; Chairperson of Stakeholders for Education Success; and the Nicollet, Brown Watonwan County Treatment Court Steering Committee. Public and community service is important to me. I serve as treasurer of the St. Peter Lions Club, chair the Friends of Learning Backpack Program, and I serve on the Women Celebrating Women committee.
I would be honored to continue my service as the Nicollet County Attorney.