Led by Faith in Minnesota leaders, several constituents of Sen. Nick Frentz and Reps. Luke Frederick and Susan Akland hosted a rally and literature drop event in St. Peter recently.
Leaders highlighted that after months into legislative session, Rep. Akland has “not only failed to champion, but often voted against, legislation that would protect all Minnesota families regardless of race or income …”
Residents at the rally felt Akland, in her first year at the Legislature, has not addressed issues most concerning to them, and specifically is not supporting the funding of certain programs.
“They need to hear from us,” Andy Davis from St. Peter said. “Sen. Nick Frentz and Rep. Luke Frederick from Mankato are behind this budget, and we are thankful for their leadership. But we are disappointed that Rep. Akland has not been in support of this increase in revenue for these programs that can extend care to other people. We want to invite her to join us in this effort, but if she isn’t going to join us, we need to hold her accountable.”
Through an email, Rep. Akland’s office provided a response to the rally.
“We need to pass a bipartisan budget that helps those who struggled the most over the past year,” a statement said. “With a $4 billion dollar surplus, there is a lot we can do to help Minnesotans without raising taxes. It is unconscionable to want to profit off our families and businesses after they sacrificed so much during the pandemic. Instead of using Minnesota businesses and workers as bargaining chips during budget negotiations, we should help them now by providing relief for Paycheck Protection Program loans and Unemployment Insurance. Let’s stop playing politics where we have bipartisan agreement and give Minnesotans the relief and assurance they deserve.”