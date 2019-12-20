As the next school year approaches, the St. Peter School Board has drawn up a timeline to hire a new superintendent by July.
The board met Dec. 18 with the Minnesota School Board Association to confirm a step-by-step plan for its superintendent search. The timeline lays out dates for when the board will conduct interviews as well as when it will seek input from the community.
“We’re at the very early stages of it, but it’s clear that the MSBA has done this hundreds of hundreds of times,” said School Board member Drew Dixon. “They know exactly what a good superintendent search looks like and what needs to be done.”
One of the first steps, posting a notice that the St. Peter School District is in need of a new superintendent, has already been completed.
“We wanted to get the posting out there before the MSBA Leadership Conference in January,” said Dixon “And really before the holiday break so superintendents have the opportunity to know that there’s a position out there, think about it and start making plans.”
Though the job posting is up, the School Board won’t accept applications until the first week of January. The School Board has yet to decide on specific criteria for applicants.
Beginning in January, the School Board will seek input from the community in the form of a stakeholders survey. The survey will be up on the school website, stpeterschools.org, between Jan. 6-24. Interim Superintendent Jeff Olson said that the survey will be an opportunity for community members to share what qualities they are looking for in the district's next superintendent.
“It allows people to pick from a list of areas of expertise and choose the top six things that they think are important,” said Olson “Identify specialized skills that they think are important, general characteristics for the next superintendent and then some comments about what they would be looking for in a superintendent.”
District residents will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts at two community listening sessions at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 23. The meetings will be facilitated by the MSBA, though the locations have yet to be finalized. Like the survey, community members will be asked to share their priorities for what they want in a superintendent.
Following community input, the School Board will develop interview questions and the procedures for the interview process on Feb. 3. After Feb. 24, the School Board will stop accepting applications and begin narrowing down candidates to a range of around five to seven. The candidates will then go through two rounds of interviews, the first on March 5 or 6 and the second on March 12. At the March 16 board meeting, the School Board is expected to approve an employment agreement contract with its preferred candidate, who would start the job on July 1, 2020.
“I think the process starting out is very good,” said Olson. “I think the board, just from their conversations that were occurring last night, they’re really looking forward to staff and community input and parent input in the process. We want to make sure we have notifications to people on times they can provide input on the survey. I think that they’re wanting to make sure we’re able to deal with some of the non-English speaking households in the district as well.”