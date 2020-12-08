With well over $200,000 in federal CARES Act funding still available, the city of St. Peter is again aiming to help businesses.
The Economic Development Authority recommended and the City Council approved a new loan and grant program for businesses in the hospitality industry, plus the reopening of a loan program for other small businesses in the community.
The COVID-19 Hospitality Assistance Program will provide $10,000 0% interest loans plus $6,500 grants to eligible St. Peter restaurants, bars, clubs/lodges, fitness/health clubs and places of public assembly. Most other small businesses can qualify for the second edition of the COVID-19 Micro Loan Program, which offers just the $10,000 0% interest loans.
"We're doing our best to offer what we can," said Brad DeVos, who sits on both the EDA and council.
In the late spring and early summer, when the city first opened its COVID-19 micro loan program, a number of businesses immediately jumped on board, taking the $10,000 emergency loans, with payment deferred until 2021. The program was popular enough, in fact, that the EDA and council agreed to expand it to include more businesses … twice.
In the end, $491,652 was taken from the EDA's revolving loan fund and distributed to businesses through the program. The city then received over $900,000 through federal CARES Act funding for pandemic-related expenses, and it used those funds to convert the micro loans into grants.
The loans-turned-grants were a boon to local businesses, many of which have been struggling.
"Yeah, that definitely helped," said Eber Noe Juarez, owner of El Agave in St. Peter and Fairmont. "Anything helps, you know, and that helped a lot. We put that money into anything that counts as payment — paying employees especially, because we have to keep them on."
Juarez said the city of Fairmont has not yet offered anything similar. And now the city of St. Peter is offering a second helping hand. As a restaurant, El Agave qualifies for the new COVID-19 Hospitality Assistance Program, and Juarez didn't need a second to think about whether his business will participate: "Yes," he said.
Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Order No. 20-99 on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and effective Nov. 20, the hospitality industry closed its doors, leaving just takeout and/or delivery options for restaurants and bars. The executive order, which came after a surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the state, is in place until at least Dec. 18.
El Agave is offering takeout and, when it can, delivery, but that's not enough to make up for the in-person dining business lost. Juarez said the restaurant is doing about 25% of its normal business.
"Things are very, very slow," he said. "We keep open, not to make a profit, but just to keep our employees working. If we’re going to reopen normally in the future, we have to have employees. In this industry, it’s already hard to find employees, so we can't lose them."
He continued, "You know, I think it’s scary more than anything else, because the restaurant industry is already tough in regular times, then add all of this in. It can be a good business, and we found a way to make our business profitable, but now, there is none of that."
The new loan and grant program then will offer some needed reprieve for hospitality businesses in St. Peter, like El Agave. The restaurant, along with approximately 30 other businesses in town, is eligible to receive a maximum $10,000 loan with 0% interest and with payment deferred until Jan. 1, 2022. On top of that loan, the hospitality businesses are then eligible for a grant at 65% of the loan amount.
About 50 other businesses, meanwhile, will be eligible for the second edition of the COVID-19 Micro Loan Program, which offers just the $10,000 loans, with the same parameters as the hospitality program loans.
The hospitality program grant funds will come out of the city's remaining CARES Act funding. The loans for both programs come from the EDA's revolving loan fund. It's possible the loans could convert to grants, like they did the first time, if the city received more federal relief dollars, but there is no guarantee on that.
After the council voted 6-0 to approve both programs Dec. 7, Community Development Director Russ Wille said he expected to open both programs to applicants by later in the week. Check the city of St. Peter website and Facebook page for the latest information.