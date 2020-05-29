It was a sunny and beautiful Friday evening for a parade of Cleveland High School's 45 graduates.
Due to the CONVId-19 virus, graduation was moved outside at the softball field.
First, students and their immediate families rode in the class of 2020 graduation parade through the streets of Cleveland. Community members, holding up signs and balloons, congratulated the graduates.
Police and fire departments from Cleveland, Madison Lake and Kilkenny and Le Sueur County Sheriff led off the parade.
Staying in their cars, they drove directly on to the outfield grass, lined up and took turns going up to the stage in front of the backstop one-by-one to receive their diploma. It was a quick graduation with speeches kept under 5 minutes.