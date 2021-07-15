St. Peter City Councilor Brad DeVos wants Mayor Chuck Zieman to resign, claiming the mayor made a threat against him after a recent council work session.
"Coming to a City Council meeting should not cause this much anxiety," DeVos read from a prepared statement at the July 12 regular council meeting. He said the threat occurred after the July 6 work session: "the mayor approached me and said, 'If you ever interrupt me like that again, we’ll take care of it outside of here.'”
Zieman did not respond to DeVos' comments at the July 12 meeting, and no other councilors spoke on the matter. The mayor has not responded to a request for comment from the St. Peter Herald on the matter. He has not responded to any of several requests for comment from the Herald for a variety of stories since his re-election in November 2019.
According to DeVos, the comments made came after a contentious work session, in which Zieman was having a back and forth with Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-Mankato, continually asking him a question related to solar power and human rights. Frentz is a pro-climate advocate at the Legislature, and Zieman was pressing the senator on reported human rights issues related to solar panel production in China and the Congo.
"After asking Sen. Frentz the same question twice, regarding solar panels and human rights, he asked the same question a third time," DeVos said. "I became concerned that Sen. Frentz would view the mayor’s repeated questions as harassments and sought to redirect the questioning."
DeVos said the alleged threat from the mayor stemmed from that interruption. DeVos registered a complaint with the city of St. Peter, which the city is looking into, and he said one witness also registered a complaint.
"The issue is still being reviewed by my office and our attorney for these matters," City Administrator Todd Prafke said. "The challenge in this instance is that there are circumstances where councilors, mayors, etc. are considered employees, and some situations where they are not, so finding the appropriate definition in this instance is important. If they are considered employees in these circumstances, then certain workplace policies would be applied."
DeVos said at the meeting that the mayor should resign but that he didn't think Zieman would do so. As an alternative, DeVos suggested that the mayor be removed from his position at the head of meetings, taking away his ability to control discussion.
Whether it's possible for the mayor to retain his position while losing the right to run the meeting is unclear. City Administrator Prafke casted doubt on that scenario.
I think it would be very difficult to occur when elected officials are elected by the community, and their job descriptions are very clearly defined," he said. "… -Generally, you would not see division of the duties or responsibilities of any position on the council."
The city administrator has the task of keeping a divided council working together over the next few months, regardless of the outcome of DeVos' complaint. The councilor said he will not interact with Zieman whatsoever outside of the workplace.
"It’s my goal to help ensure that, whether (the alleged threat is) investigated or not, the City Council can continue to function in a way that provides for solving problems they’ve identified, reaching goals they have set and addressing the business of the city," Prafke said.
DeVos' term on the council runs through 2023, while Zieman is up for re-election in November 2021, as the mayoral term only lasts two years. Zieman has not indicated whether he will run for re-election. The filing period for mayor and three City Council seats will go from July 27 to Aug. 10.