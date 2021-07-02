A St. Peter man was accused of unlawfully possessing a taser, smashing windows and drunk driving while reportedly attempting to goad police officers into killing him.
Lee Junior Tremble, 38, faces a felony charge for prohibited possession of a stun gun, a gross misdemeanor for third-degree property damage, two gross misdemeanor counts of interfering with a police officer and two DWI misdemeanors.
Police were alerted to a disturbance in the area when they received a call reporting a male breaking windows of a nearby residence. They reportedly told police that they believed the man wanted police to chase and kill him.
Officers reported arriving at a store in St. Peter and finding a vehicle matching the description of suspect’s car. When officers confronted Tremble, they asked what happened at the residence. According to the criminal complaint, Tremble responded by asking “What happened where?” and asked the officers how they could prove he was at the residence when they didn’t see him there. Tremble allegedly stated the only thing “they [the police] had on him” was that he had been drinking and driving. Police ordered Tremble to take a breathalyzer test, which reportedly read a .147 blood alcohol concentration.
According to the complaint, police made contact with the victim, who was sweeping up glass at their residence. They explained that Tremble was angry with them and threw household items to break the windows around the home, but the victim did not want to press charges.
Police reportedly placed Tremble under arrest after the breathalyzer and sat him in the back of the squad car. Tremble then allegedly shattered the rear passenger window with his elbow and began to hit the driver’s side window as well. Officers responded by removing Tremble from the vehicle and he allegedly began to swing his handcuffed hands at an officer, but did not make contact.
As he struggled, Tremble allegedly yelled at officers “Kill me” and asked them to shoot him multiple times. Multiple officers took Tremble down to the ground and a deputy tasered Tremble. The suspect reportedly stopped resisting and rolled onto his stomach. As officers readjusted the handcuffs, Tremble allegedly told them “I was really trying to get you guys to kill me.”
An ambulance was called to evaluate Tremble, and while officers waited, they looked at his car’s interior through the glass. According to the complaint, police found a 40 oz. bottle of malt liquor in plain view and a taser pulse device. In Minnesota, people who have been convicted of a “crime of violence” are prohibited from possessing such devices and Tremble and a prior third degree criminal sexual conduct conviction from Hennepin County in 1996.