The St. Peter School District is aiming to have its new leader for the 2020-21 school year decided by March this year.
After an effective tenure in the district, former Superintendent Paul Peterson moved to Mankato Public Schools. His predecessor in St. Peter, Jeff Olson, stepped in as the interim superintendent for 2019-20, and he, along with a consulting company, is leading the process for the board to make a new hire.
"That’s going to be top of the schedule, particularly over the next couple months,” Olson said in early January. “There will be a number of opportunities for staff, community and parents to give input. A big part will be identifying the key skills and attributes the School Board should be looking for. We’re closing the application process in late February, and then we’ll be conducting that multi-step interview process. The goal will be to have a person under contract at the March School Board meeting, (with the new hire) scheduled to start July 2020. It’s a lot of work in a short window.”
In December, the board adopted a search timeline and review hiring criteria and search procedures. The position was then posted Dec. 19, and it will remain open to applicants until Feb. 24.
A stakeholder online survey, which can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/8G9K5NJ, is open to district residents until Jan. 24. That survey will help the School Board to know what the community is looking for in its next public schools leader.
Community listening sessions were scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School commons and Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Middle School media center. MSBA search consultants were planned to be on hand to facilitate the listening sessions.
In early February, the board will meet to develop interview questions and procedures ahead of interviews with the final candidates. After the Feb. 24 application deadline passes, the Minnesota School Boards Association will conduct initial screening, preliminary verification of references and pre-interviews of selected applicants.
On March 2, the School Board is expected to select its finalists and shore up its interview questions. The first round of interviews is expected to take place March 5. The second round of interviews is expected March 12, and the board is expects to select the new superintendent following those interviews. On March 13 and 14, special meetings are tentatively scheduled to negotiate a contract with the chosen candidate.
The employee contract would then officially be approved March 16, and the new superintendent would be ready to start July 1 in St. Peter.