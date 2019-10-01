The St. Peter Public Library has been selected as one of 35 libraries nationwide to take part in the Great Stories Club, a reading and discussion program for teens. This competitive grant is offered by the American Library Association (ALA) with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
As part of the Great Stories Club series on Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation, staff from the St. Peter Public Library, along with help from the St. Peter School District will work with teens to read and discuss stories that explore questions of race, equity, identity, history, institutional change and social justice.
The books — curated for the theme “Growing Up Brave on the Margins: Courage and Coming of Age” — will include “Ms. Marvel Volume 1: No Normal” by G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona; “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas; “Shadowshaper” by Daniel José Older; and “The Sun is Also a Star” by Nicola Yoon.
The titles were selected to inspire young people — especially those facing difficult circumstances or challenges — to consider "big questions" about the world around them and their place in it. Participating teens and library staff will read the selected books and come together throughout the school year to discuss the themes found in the books. Plans are underway to bring in speakers for the book club discussions to explore these themes further and provide insight to other cultures and experiences.
The St. Peter Library has received a substantial programming grant and 11 copies of each of the selected books, which will be gifted to the book club participants at the end of the program. The library will also receive resources and training, including travel and accommodations for an orientation workshop in Chicago in October 2019. The workshop will include dialogue facilitation training led by consultants to Everyday Democracy and program modeling led by national project scholar Susana M. Morris (Georgia Institute of Technology).
Gatherings of the Great Stories Club will begin in November. More information and the program applications for teens can be found at saintpetermn.gov/library or by contacting brendam@saintpetermn.gov.
Since 2006, ALA’s Great Stories Club has helped libraries engage young adults with accessible, thought-provoking literature. The current series is part of the Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation efforts, a comprehensive, national and community-based process to plan for and bring about transformational and sustainable change, and to address the historic and contemporary effects of racism.